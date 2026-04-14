Sky Sports confirm summer transfer is on & Liverpool could complete £43.5m steal to leave Bayern blushing

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Nico Schlotterbeck could still sign for Liverpool Football Club this summer, following one report from Florian Plettenberg.

The Borussia Dortmund defender did sign a contract extension keeping him with the Bundesliga giants until 2031.

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However, the terms are said to contain a release clause that can be specifically activated by a select handful of clubs.

Nico Schlotterberg could leave Dortmund via a release clause

Sky Sports Germany’s Plettenberg hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) to report that the clubs included could sign Schlotterbeck for a fee in the range of €50m-60m [£43.5m-52.2m]. A veritable steal for a top centre-half on a brand new five-year deal.

Real Madrid, in fact, are believed to be one of the outfits able to prise the Germany international away this summer.

🚨⚫️🟡 Understand Real Madrid are one of the few clubs that can activate a release clause for Nico Schlotterbeck this summer. The fee is around €50-60 million. FC Bayern are NOT one of those clubs. If Bayern want him in 2027, Dortmund will still have control. The new contract… pic.twitter.com/Kgu7vpnKDJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 13, 2026

While additional reporting from BILD indicates that Liverpool are likely to be among the list of clubs included.

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In that case, we can’t totally rule out a move for the 26-year-old centre-back this summer.

Schlotterbeck could still sign for Liverpool this summer

Whether Liverpool are prepared to make a move for Schlotterbeck this summer, of course, remains a point of reasonable debate.

With the Reds also understood to be advancing in contract talks for Ibrahima Konate, there may not be a desperate need for further reinforcements at centre-back. At the very least, not in the immediate future.

Between Virgil van Dijk (34), Konate (26), Jeremy Jacquet (20), and Giovanni Leoni (19), we’re hardly short of options.

Though this situation could quickly change should talks with the Frenchman hit a sudden standstill.

That’s not to say we should outright forget the prospect of landing Nico Schlotterbeck. After all, we do need to think seriously about a long-term successor for our current club captain.

But you could forgive the club for putting that on the back burner for now to focus on more pressing needs higher up the pitch.