‘They are superb’ – Stephen Warnock lauds ‘different level’ PSG as Liverpool bow out of Europe

Images via Michael Steele/Getty Images and Under The Cosh

Stephen Warnock was full of praise for Paris Saint-Germain as they eliminated Liverpool from the Champions League on Tuesday night.

PSG repeated the 2-0 scoreline from the first leg, but the final score at Anfield wasn’t a fair reflection on the match overall as the Reds valiantly sought a way back into the tie, only to be picked off by two Ousmane Dembele goals in the final 20 minutes.

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With the game at 0-0 on the night, the home side were initially awarded a penalty for a foul by Willian Pacho on Alexis Mac Allister, only for the referee to overturn his original decision after consulting the pitchside VAR monitor.

Warnock lauds ‘superb’ PSG

Warnock admitted that PSG had to ride their luck at times tonight but were full value for their progression to the semi-finals across the two games against Liverpool.

The former Reds defender said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Liverpool threw everything at Paris Saint-Germain. Yes, PSG have ridden their luck at times, but this is the level that every European team is aspiring to get to. This team is at a different level. They are superb.”

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Ruthless PSG rode their luck before punishing Liverpool

Arne Slot’s side did enough tonight to keep PSG honest for most of the game, but few (if any) teams in world football have an attacking arsenal as lethal as that of the Champions League holders, as they demonstrated ruthlessly in the final quarter of the game.

The French outfit dug in when they needed to for the first 20 minutes of the second half before responding to the controversial VAR decision by turning the screw through Dembele’s brace.

It’s hard to escape the reality that a 4-0 aggregate defeat isn’t a good look for Liverpool, but whereas we we were totally outclassed last week, we could have no complaints about the Reds’ desire or attitude tonight, and losing to the European champions is no disgrace.

Sadly, we couldn’t find that crucial goal to alter the mood of the tie when were on top after half-time, and once PSG broke the deadlock on the night, there was no way back for the Merseysiders.

Ultimately, the sheer ruthlessness of Luis Enrique’s side in both penalty boxes made the difference at Anfield, and they will take some stopping if they’re to be denied back-to-back Champions League triumphs.