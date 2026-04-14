What Fabrizio Romano heard about Anthony Gordon transfer is excellent news for Liverpool

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon could be sold by Newcastle this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Liverpool-linked winger is one of several names that could be up for grabs in the next window, including Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

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The England international has been heavily linked to FC Bayern of late, but Premier League interest can’t be ignored.

Anthony Gordon could leave Newcastle this summer

Newcastle’s current financial struggles, set to be exacerbated by the lack of Champions League football going into the 2026/27 season, could force them into a painful sale or two.

“According to my info, there is a possibility Newcastle sell one or two top players in the summer transfer window. It’s about Financial Fair Play, it’s about the cost of the squad, so they have to consider exits; it could be one, could be two, based on opportunities, proposals, and what players want to do,” Romano spoke on his official YouTube channel.

“Anthony Gordon has chances to leave Newcastle in the summer transfer window. There is a lot of interest also in Sandro Tonali, and let’s see what happens with Bruno Guimaraes. I’m not saying that Newcastle are going to sell all these players, that’s not the case. Newcastle will try to keep as many as possible.

“But, at the moment, there is a possibility Anthony Gordon could be on his way out of Newcastle in case of a big proposal.”

Gordon, you might expect, would at least tweak a couple of eyebrows at Liverpool ahead of the summer.

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The simple fact of the matter is that the Reds are in desperate need of quality winger reinforcements, with Mo Salah set to depart a year early and Cody Gakpo disappointing as our first-choice left-sided option.

With Yan Diomande a potentially likely candidate to come in on the right, signing an experienced star like Gordon, who wouldn’t block Rio Ngumoha’s pathway long-term, might make a certain amount of sense.

Comparing Cody Gakpo and Gordon

Committing to Gakpo as our starting left winger has not worked out how Arne Slot or the club might have hoped.

Liverpool have lacked in aggression, directness and trickery since Luis Diaz’s summer departure to Munich.

The stats indicate this situation wouldn’t necessarily improve by replacing our Dutch wide man with Anthony Gordon. However, we rather suspect the latter’s impact would significantly improve in a better squad.

Anthony Gordon’s stats Cody Gakpo’s stats 0.32 non-penalty xG (89th percentile) 0.27 non-penalty xG (81st percentile) 1.29 chances created (51st percentile) 1.81 chances created (79th percentile) 0.25 big chances created (59th percentile) 0.36 big chances created (80th percentile) 46.9% duels won (72nd percentile) 51.7% duels won (90th percentile) 1.64 successful dribbles (78th percentile) 1.16 successful dribbles (56th percentile) 4.17 touches in opposition box (57th percentile) 6.46 touches in opposition box (87th percentile)

* Anthony Gordon and Cody Gakpo’s per 90 stats in the Premier League (2025/26) compared (Fotmob)

Don’t underestimate Premier League clubs amid Bayern links

Bayern Munich have been credited with interest in Anthony Gordon amid their search for left wing reinforcements.

However, Fabrizio Romano was at pains to emphasise that a switch to another Premier League could not be discounted: “There are several clubs interested, also from the Premier League. I would not underestimate Premier League clubs in this race for Anthony Gordon in case there is a door open to his exit in the summer.”

The Italian went on to add: “At the moment, what I’m told is that it’s still early, with several clubs involved, with the first round of discussions around Anthony Gordon.

“Interest also from the Premier League, not only from Germany or other countries.”

However, that’s not necessarily to suggest that Liverpool are infinitely more likely to land the wide attacker this summer.

Indeed, Ian Doyle at the Echo has already reported that the prospects of us landing Gordon in the next window appear ‘remote’.

Whether Newcastle’s stance will soften in that regard, of course, remains a point of possibility.

We know that, at one time, the player was more than open to the idea of an Anfield switch. And if Newcastle need the money, any hesitance in selling another star player to Liverpool may quickly evaporate.