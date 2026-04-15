Arne Slot admits Liverpool ‘have to sell to buy’ in worrying summer update

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s season may have ended in disappointment against Paris Saint-Germain, but attention has already turned to what comes next, with Arne Slot offering a revealing insight into our summer transfer plans.

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The Dutchman’s comments suggest that while changes are coming, they may not be as straightforward as some supporters would hope.

Slot outlines Liverpool transfer reality

"We have to sell to buy" 👀 Arne Slot admitted there may have to be further outgoings in the Summer for Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/4Lpx3ErdPD — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) April 15, 2026

Speaking to Amazon Prime Sport after the defeat at Anfield, Slot addressed the club’s approach heading into a crucial window.

He said: “Much has been said that the club is in a transition. The club has sold eight or 10 players to make money to sign five or so very talented players.

“We have to sell to buy. We are losing some players on a free transfer. It is a big challenge in the summer but the club has shown this model works.

“As I said many times the future looks very good, especially if we can sign players after good players leaving this summer.”

From a Liverpool perspective, that phrase “we have to sell to buy” is the one that stands out most, particularly given the scale of the rebuild many feel is needed after recent performances.

With several players potentially moving on, including those out of contract, the balance between exits and arrivals could define how competitive we are next season.

Big decisions ahead after PSG exit

The former Feyenoord boss also reflected on the performance itself and the broader context of our campaign.

Slot added: “The players kept on going, even after going 1-0 down and that is a big compliment to them.

“If you look at xG we should have scored two but didn’t score one and that has happened far too often this season.”

That last point highlights a recurring issue, because despite improved second-half performances against PSG, we lacked the clinical edge needed at this level.

There are already links to players like Anthony Gordon and Angelo Stiller, but if Slot’s comments are anything to go by, any arrivals may depend heavily on who departs first.

For us, that makes this summer one of the most important in recent years, not just in terms of recruitment, but in how effectively the club manages a transition that now feels unavoidable.