Arne Slot sends powerful message over Hillsborough Law delay

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

There are moments in football where results simply don’t matter, and Arne Slot has shown he understands exactly what Hillsborough disaster means to us with his latest comments.

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Writing in the match programme ahead of our clash with Paris Saint-Germain, the Liverpool boss took time to reflect on the ongoing fight for justice and accountability.

Arne Slot shares honest Hillsborough Law view

As reported by BBC News, the Dutchman made his feelings clear when discussing the delay in passing the Hillsborough Law.

He said: “Since becoming head coach, I have been able to hear some of their stories and the passage of time does not make them any less moving.

“I have also been told about the campaign for a Hillsborough Law and having listened to the reasons and knowing the story behind them, it surprises me that this is still to be introduced.”

The 47-year-old then went further, making it clear this isn’t simply a view tied to his role at Anfield.

Slot added: “This is not an opinion based on my association with Liverpool FC either.

“It is the view of someone who believes bereaved families should not have to fight and campaign for the truth about how their loved ones lost their lives, it should be provided as a matter of course.”

Wider support continues across football

Those words will resonate with supporters who have followed the long campaign for justice, especially given the ongoing push to ensure accountability through legislation.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated his commitment to introducing the law, centred around a legal duty of candour requiring public officials to tell the truth.

We’ve already seen powerful gestures across the game this week, with Everton unveiling a permanent memorial to the 97 and Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also paying tribute following Tuesday night’s match.

For us, Slot’s comments show an understanding that goes beyond football, recognising that this isn’t just about Liverpool, but about ensuring no family ever has to endure the same fight for truth again.