French football expert Julien Laurens criticised the tactical decisions made by Arne Slot as Liverpool exited the Champions League on Tuesday night following a home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
With the Reds trailing 2-0 from the first leg, the Dutchman went for broke by starting both Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, although neither of those made it to the second half, in which the hosts were unable to capitalise on a 20-minute period of dominance before Ousmane Dembele struck twice.
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Although LFC’s performance was a marked improvement on the first leg, ultimately the scoreline from Paris was replicated at Anfield as the Merseysiders bowed out of Europe for another season.
Laurens: Slot let Liverpool down with ‘unbelievable’ decisions
Laurens was critical of Slot for his tactical approach and team selection on Tuesday night, particularly the decision to start the Swedish striker when he’s still feeling his way back from a four-month injury layoff.
The European football expert told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I don’t want to blame Arne Slot again like we did last week, but that line-up to start was complete nonsense. That second half should have been exactly how Liverpool should have started this game tonight, to get the crowd going.
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