Everton unveil permanent Hillsborough memorial in classy gesture

(Photo by @Everton on X)

The football world paused to remember the victims of Hillsborough disaster today, and a powerful gesture from Everton has underlined the unity that still exists across the city of Liverpool.

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On a day that always means so much to us, the respect shown across the divide is something that continues to resonate deeply.

Everton unveil permanent Hillsborough memorial

Representatives of the Hillsborough families and Liverpool Football Club joined us at Hill Dickinson Stadium today to pay respects to the 97. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/nAgrzhz460 — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2026

As confirmed via Everton FC, the club marked the 37th anniversary with a lasting tribute at their new stadium.

They stated: “Everton Unveils Permanent Hillsborough Memorial To Remember The 97.

“Everton welcomed representatives of the Hillsborough families, and friends from Liverpool Football Club, to Hill Dickinson Stadium today to pay respects to the 97.

“On the 37th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster, Everton unveiled its permanent tribute at its new home to the 97 football fans who were unlawfully killed on 15 April 1989.”

The ceremony brought together figures from both clubs, including Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, who laid floral tributes on behalf of Liverpool.

It’s moments like these that remind us that some things will always be bigger than football.

Unity across the city once again

The presence of Hillsborough families alongside representatives from both clubs only reinforced that message, with Everton CEO Angus Kinnear joined by campaigners and loved ones who have fought tirelessly for justice.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, who played a key role in the Hillsborough Independent Panel, was also in attendance, highlighting the continued importance of remembrance and accountability.

This gesture follows similar words of respect from figures across the game, including Paris Saint-Germain’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who paid tribute to the 97 earlier this week.

For us, while rivalries define so much of football, occasions like this cut through everything and help ensure that the push for the Hillsborough Law can stay in the forefront of people’s thinking.

It’s a simple gesture in many ways, but one that will stand permanently as a mark of respect, ensuring that the 97 are never forgotten.