Konate issues worrying Ekitike update after PSG loss

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain was already a huge blow, but the worrying injury to Hugo Ekitike has only added to the sense that this season has slipped away from us.

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The striker was forced off during the defeat at Anfield, and the early signs have left teammates fearing the worst ahead of a crucial summer.

Konate shares concern over Ekitike injury

Speaking via Amazon Prime Sport after the match, Ibou Konate did little to ease concerns when discussing his fellow countryman’s condition.

He said: “I am very sad for him, and I hope he will come back. I think it’s bad. I don’t know. I heard many things.

“With the World Cup, all the things coming this summer, it’s very hard for him at this moment – and I send him my prayers.”

That reaction says a lot, because players often have a feel for how serious an injury is in the immediate aftermath, and the French defender’s words suggest this could be more than a minor setback.

From our point of view, it’s another cruel twist at the worst possible time, especially in a game where we needed every attacking option available.

Injury concern deepens after PSG defeat

The incident itself looked ominous, with the forward going down off the ball and immediately showing signs of distress, which is often associated with more serious lower-leg injuries.

Medical expert Dr Rajpal Brar has already suggested it could be an Achilles rupture, estimating a potential 7–9 month recovery timeline, which would be devastating for both the player and the club.

Commentary during the game echoed those fears, with concerns raised as Ekitike pointed towards his Achilles before collapsing back to the turf in visible pain.

It also summed up the night for Liverpool, because not only were we chasing a two-goal deficit, but we ended up without both Ekitike and Alexander Isak as attacking options for the second half due to fitness issues.

In a tie where margins were already tight, losing a key forward in that manner only made the challenge even greater, and ultimately contributed to a night where our season’s final hopes of silverware disappeared.

Now, the focus shifts to recovery, but if the early signs are accurate, this could be a long road back for Ekitike at a time when both he and Liverpool needed momentum the most.