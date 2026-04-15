Liverpool Champions League revenue makes ticket rise hard to justify

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign may be over after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, but the financial rewards from Europe tell a very different story about the club’s position off the pitch.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Despite a disappointing exit at the quarter-final stage, the numbers involved underline just how lucrative the competition has been for us this season.

Liverpool’s Champions League earnings revealed

Writing on X, football finance expert Chris Weatherspoon outlined the scale of the revenue generated.

He explained: “Liverpool earned an estimated £95million in prize money from this season’s UEFA Champions League, up £13m on a year ago.

“LFC’s third-highest takings from Europe, only behind £102m in 2021-22 (finalists) and £98m in 2018-19 (winners). Doesn’t include matchday/commercial benefits.”

That figure alone is significant, but what stands out even more is that it doesn’t include matchday income or wider commercial gains, meaning the true financial impact of our European run is even greater.

From a Liverpool perspective, it highlights just how important Champions League participation is financially, regardless of whether we go all the way or not.

Ticket price debate intensifies

However, these figures inevitably bring renewed focus onto the ongoing ticket price debate at Anfield.

Supporters have already voiced strong opposition to planned increases, with Spirit of Shankly making it clear that protests will take place after what they described as the club ignoring overwhelming fan feedback.

At the same time, the club has defended its decision by pointing to rising operational costs, but when placed alongside figures like £95m in prize money, it becomes a far more complex conversation.

There’s also the wider context of record revenues in recent seasons, alongside the emotional investment supporters continue to make, both financially and physically, following the team home and away.

On the pitch, we’ve fallen short against PSG and now face a fight just to secure Champions League football again next season, but off it, the club remains one of the biggest financial forces in the game.

That contrast between performance and profit is what’s likely to keep this debate running in the weeks ahead.