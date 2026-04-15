‘Nine months out’ – Liverpool dealt devastating Ekitike injury blow

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain already felt like a defining moment in our season, but the aftermath has delivered an even more devastating development involving Hugo Ekitike.

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What initially looked like a serious injury has now reportedly been confirmed as one of the worst-case scenarios.

Ekitike injury latest leaves Liverpool reeling

According to talkSPORT, the extent of the damage suffered by the French forward is severe.

The report states: “Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike will miss the next nine months having ruptured his Achilles against Paris Saint-Germain, talkSPORT understands.

“In a cruel blow for the Frenchman, the injury will see him miss out on competing at the 2026 World Cup in North America.”

From a Liverpool perspective, that timeline would effectively rule the 23-year-old out of the rest of 2026, representing a huge setback both for the player and for Arne Slot’s plans.

It also aligns with early fears raised immediately after the incident, when Ekitike went down off the ball and had to be stretchered off in clear distress.

Fears confirmed after worrying early signs

Medical expert Dr Rajpal Brar had already warned that the injury mechanism looked consistent with an Achilles rupture, suggesting a recovery period of between seven and nine months for elite athletes.

Those concerns were echoed by Ibou Konate, who admitted after the game that the situation did not look positive.

He said: “I am very sad for him, and I hope he will come back. I think it’s bad. I don’t know. I heard many things.

“With the World Cup, all the things coming this summer, it’s very hard for him at this moment – and I send him my prayers.”

For us, this injury not only removes a key attacking option but also complicates what was already shaping up to be a crucial summer rebuild.

Given the wider context of our season falling away after the PSG defeat, losing a player of Ekitike’s profile for such an extended period feels like another major blow at the worst possible time.