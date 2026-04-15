PSG president pays heartfelt tribute to 97 Liverpool fans unlawfully killed in Hillsborough disaster

(Photos by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has paid a heartfelt tribute to the 97 Liverpool fans who were unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster, which occurred 37 years ago today.

On the eve of the anniversary of the tragedy, the French side recorded a 2-0 victory at Anfield to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League, taking one step closer to retaining the trophy they won last season.

Upon arriving in England on Monday, PSG players and staff laid a wreath of remembrance outside LFC’s stadium in memory of those who lost their lives as a result of the events of 15 April 1989, whilst also commemorating Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

Al-Khelaifi was interviewed by Peter Schmeichel for CBS Sports Golazo after his club’s victory on Tuesday night, and his first thoughts were to pay tribute to those who died at Hillsborough and the bereaved families.

He said: “Before we talk about the match, we are really thinking about the 97 people who lost their lives for football. That is something much bigger than any football and any sport. All of our thoughts are with their families.”

The PSG president also showed support for Hugo Ekitike after the Liverpool striker’s devastating injury blow last night, with the 23-year-old potentially being sidelined for several months.

Al-Khelaifi’s genuine and heartfelt tribute to the 97 people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster was in marked contrast to how PSG sporting director Luis Campos disgustingly sought to use the anniversary as justification for getting their Ligue 1 fixture against Lens postponed.

That the Qatari businessman’s first thoughts were to pay his respects to those who were unlawfully killed as a result of catastrophic policing failures in Sheffield 37 years ago today, rather than basking in the afterglow of his team’s victory, showed class on his part.

Over their two games against Liverpool, PSG showed why they’re the reigning Champions League holders with the quality they exhibited on the pitch. More importantly, the club have conducted themselves commendably throughout their visit to Merseyside at this most sensitive time of the year.

Arne Slot’s criticism of the UK Government over their ongoing failure to pass the Hillsborough Law highlights the importance of ensuring that the legislation is passed, and it is abhorrent that its progress through Parliament has been impeded by disagreements over whether the law would also apply to the intelligence service.

As ever, on 15 April, we pause to remember the 97 people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the events of 15 April 1989.