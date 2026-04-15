Wayne Rooney makes damning Liverpool accusation that the Reds simply have to disprove on Sunday

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney has made a damning accusation about Liverpool in the days leading up to the Merseyside derby.

Bruised from their Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, the Reds will make their first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium at the weekend when they face Everton, who could move to within two points of their local rivals with a win on Sunday.

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Albeit that the games have taken place at Goodison Park, our recent away record in the derby is far from pleasant, with just two wins in our final 13 visits to the Toffees’ former home before the men’s team moved to their new stadium last summer.

Rooney questions Liverpool’s motivation levels

Speaking on punditry duty for Amazon Prime Video Sport after the defeat to PSG, Rooney questioned the desire and motivation of the Liverpool squad and feels that the last thing they need this week is a visit to their near and not-so-dear neighbours.

The former Everton striker claimed (via Liverpool Echo): “You need players who want to fight, and we’ve seen this Liverpool team all season not give as much as they can, I believe. I think this derby game on Sunday is coming at the wrong time for Liverpool.”

When Clarence Seedorf challenged his fellow pundit on those comments, the ex-England international replied: “I was very motivated, but I’m saying I think some of these players aren’t.”

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Liverpool must go out and disprove Rooney accusations on Sunday

When you play for Liverpool Football Club, you should be motivated to win every single time you step onto the pitch – it’s as simple as that.

For Rooney to question the ‘fight’ of the current Reds squad must surely spark an added determination to prove him wrong on Sunday, and there can be absolutely no excuse for a lack of effort in the Merseyside derby, especially when we showed that commodity in abundance against PSG last night.

Many of the players at Arne Slot’s disposal may also feel they have a score to settle after what happened away to Everton last season, when James Tarkowski scored a controversial stoppage-time equaliser and Michael Oliver flashed red cards aplenty as all hell broke loose at full-time.

Even setting aside the derby factor, the cold truth is that Liverpool’s only remaining shot at Champions League qualification is through a top-five finish in the Premier League, and three points at the weekend will be crucial in striving towards what’s not so much an objective as an obligation.

We all know where Rooney’s loyalty lies when it comes to this fixture, and every single Reds player must take to the pitch at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday hell-bent on shoving his mocking words down his throat.