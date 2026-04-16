‘Would favour a move to…’ – Andy Robertson transfer preference outlined as Liverpool exit looms

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson appears to have his sights set on remaining in the Premier League after he leaves Liverpool at the end of this season.

It was confirmed a week ago that the Scottish left-back will depart Anfield in the summer upon the expiry of his contract, with the 32-year-old indicating that he hadn’t been offered a new deal by the club despite lengthy discussions with the hierarchy over his future.

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It remains to be seen where the former Hull City man will go next, with David Ornstein reporting in recent days that Tottenham Hotspur are in ‘pole position’ to sign him, although that could be contingent on whether or not they avoid relegation from the top flight.

Robertson would prefer Spurs move…if they stay up

In an article for The Telegraph outlining the futures of nine players who are either confirmed or rumoured to be leaving Liverpool in the summer, Dominic King corroborated claims over a potential move to Spurs, pending salvation of their Premier League status for 2026/27.

The reporter wrote: ‘If Tottenham remain in the Premier League, the Scotland captain would favour a move to them.

‘He has been unnecessarily under-used this season and letting a player who could have such a positive influence in the dressing room depart is a risk. Robertson is a great character, the kind who sets standards. He will not be easily replaced.’

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Robertson would be a tremendous coup for whoever signs him

With the 32-year-old’s apparent preference for Spurs dependent on the outcome of their relegation battle, it seems apparent that he still feels he can make a telling impact in the Premier League.

Robertson had been a near-constant presence in the Liverpool starting XI for nearly eight years until the arrival of Milos Kerkez last summer, and the Scotland international hasn’t let the Reds down whenever he has played this season.

In addition to his qualities on the pitch, King has rightly referenced the leadership attributes of our departing no.26, and any top-flight club would benefit greatly from having a player of his standard-setting character to call upon.

If Spurs stay up and do succeed in signing him, it’d take getting used to seeing him in the colours of another Premier League club after spending almost a decade at Anfield, though at least he’d be going to a team who haven’t been direct positional rivals of ours for the past three seasons.

We don’t know yet where Robertson will be playing his football next season, but we can say without any fear of contradiction that whoever ultimately snaps up the Scottish left-back will be getting a fantastic footballer and an inspirational leader both on and off the pitch.