France confirm Hugo Ekitike will miss World Cup after injury

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There are some moments where football feels secondary, and the latest update on Hugo Ekitike is one of them after confirmation of a devastating injury setback.

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Following our Champions League exit to PSG, fears around the French forward’s condition have now been fully realised, with confirmation that his season is over and his international dreams have taken a huge hit.

France confirm devastating Ekitike blow

In a statement shared by France national football team on X, manager Didier Deschamps confirmed the severity of the injury.

He said: “Hugo suffered a serious injury on Tuesday evening against PSG. The severity of his injury will unfortunately prevent him from finishing the season with Liverpool and participating in the World Cup.”

The France boss continued by highlighting just how important the young striker had become within the national setup.

Deschamps added: “Hugo is one of the dozen young players who have made their debuts with the national team in recent months.

“He had perfectly integrated into the group, both on the pitch and off it. This injury is a huge blow for him, of course, but also for the France team.”

The emotional message didn’t stop there, with the 57-year-old making clear just how difficult this moment will be for our No.22.

He said: “His disappointment is immense. Hugo will regain his top form, I’m convinced of it. But I wanted to express all my support to him, as well as that of the entire staff.

“We know he’ll be fully behind the France team, and we’re all thinking of him very strongly.”

Liverpool left with major gap after Ekitike injury

For us, this confirms what had already been feared after early medical assessments suggested a long-term absence, with reports already indicating the striker could be out for up to nine months following an Achilles rupture.

That timeline not only ends his season prematurely but also rules him out of the 2026 World Cup, compounding what is already a crushing personal blow for the Frenchman.

Ibou Konate had hinted at the severity immediately after the match, admitting: “I am very sad for him… I think it’s bad… it’s very hard for him at this moment.”

With our campaign already unravelling following the PSG defeat, losing a key attacking option like Ekitike only deepens the sense that everything that could go wrong for us in recent weeks, has done.