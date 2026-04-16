Liverpool stance on Arne Slot revealed by Ornstein

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of noise around Arne Slot after our Champions League exit, but the latest update suggests the club’s stance on his future is far more stable than some might expect.

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Following the 2-0 defeat to PSG at Anfield, which ended our European campaign, questions have naturally been raised about where things go next under the Dutchman.

Ornstein reveals Liverpool’s stance on Slot

Speaking on The Athletic FC podcast, David Ornstein provided a clear insight into how Liverpool’s ownership and decision-makers are viewing the situation.

He said: “All of our information is that FSG, the ownership, the sporting hierarchy at Liverpool – they intend to stick with Arne Slot.

“From the conversations I’ve had – even if there’s no Champions League football – that’s the intention.”

That’s a significant show of backing for the 47-year-old, especially given the context of a difficult run that has seen us exit multiple competitions in a short space of time.

Context matters for Slot’s first season

When you step back and look at the bigger picture, there are clear mitigating factors behind the campaign we’ve had.

Going into the second half of the second leg against PSG, Slot was without key players, and losing Hugo Ekitike early only compounded the issues, leaving us short of attacking options in the biggest game of the season.

John Aldridge pointed out after the match that while PSG deserved to progress, there was a key spell where we could have changed the tie, saying we “needed to score between the 50-70 minutes,” which reflects how close we actually were to shifting momentum.

At the same time, the former Feyenoord boss has already been open about the scale of the rebuild ahead, admitting that “we have to sell to buy” this summer, which underlines that this is very much a transitional period rather than a finished project.

Ornstein’s update reinforces the idea that the club sees this as a longer-term process, and while performances and results need to improve, there’s still belief that Slot is the right man to take us forward into next season.