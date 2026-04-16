Report: Liverpool ‘will look to cash in’ on PL title winner who ‘plays football the right way’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

A reliable reporter has indicated that Liverpool could seek to ‘cash in’ on a member of their 2024/25 Premier League-winning squad in the summer transfer window.

Numerous players from last year’s title triumph have since left the Reds for good, with others going out on loan, and Harvey Elliott is among the latter category as he joined Aston Villa for the current campaign.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The deal between the two clubs contains a clause whereby the 22-year-old would sign for the Villans permanently once he makes 10 Premier League appearances for them.

However, more than seven months on from his exit from Anfield, he’s played just nine times in all competitions under Unai Emery (four in the top flight), with his total game-time amounting to a paltry 277 minutes (Transfermarkt).

Liverpool could cash in on Elliott this summer

In an article for The Telegraph on Thursday, Dominic King assessed the futures of nine players who are either confirmed to be leaving Liverpool in the summer or could viably be moved on, and Elliott is one of those.

The reporter wrote: ‘It has been a disappointing year for the young man. Aston Villa was supposed to be a move that enabled him to get minutes under his belt but it has turned into a calamity.

‘It does not seem like his parent club are in a rush to get him back to Anfield and they will look to cash in during the summer window. He deserves to play regularly.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Elliott seems likely to move on from Liverpool for good this year

Only a few short months ago, the world seemed to be Elliott’s oyster. He’d played a part in Liverpool’s Premier League triumph last season (albeit making just two top-flight starts) and starred for England as they retained their European under-21 crown.

Unfortunately, both Arne Slot and Emery have made it clear that he’s not part of their plans, and David Ornstein has reported that FSG intend to keep faith in the Dutchman even if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The 22-year-old is a wonderfully gifted player, with Joe Cole saying on Channel 4 last year (via BBC Sport) that he ‘plays football the right way’, and you could be forgiven for wondering whether he’d have been a worthwhile option to call upon in an LFC attack which has often misfired this season.

Liverpool were in line to receive £35m if Villa had triggered his clause for a permanent deal (The Athletic), but having been left on the periphery by Emery and effectively seen a full campaign go to waste, the Reds would find it near-impossible to command such a fee if they were to sell him this year.

A summer sale does seem far more likely than unlikely, and if indeed Elliott departs Anfield for good, hopefully it’ll be for a club where his talents are properly appreciated and he’s given a deserved chance to thrive.