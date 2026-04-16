Neville puts laughable £60m price tag on Szoboszlai

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of talk about how Arne Slot might reshape this Liverpool squad in the summer, but one comment from Gary Neville has caught the eye when it comes to Dominik Szoboszlai.

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Speaking on Stick to Football via The Overlap, Neville was discussing potential sales to fund a rebuild when the Hungarian midfielder’s name was brought into the conversation.

Neville’s Szoboszlai valuation questioned

When Ian Wright suggested Szoboszlai as a possible sale, Neville responded: “to get what £60/70 million and who would you bring in for that?”

That figure feels surprisingly low given the influence our No.8 has had, particularly when you consider his age, physical profile and importance within the current system.

Transfermarkt values the Hungarian at around €100m, and when you factor in Premier League inflation and contract length, it’s difficult to argue that £60-70m would truly reflect his market value in today’s game.

Liverpool rebuild and Slot’s stance

The bigger picture, though, is that Neville’s point ties into a reality Slot himself has already acknowledged, because our head coach admitted after the PSG defeat that “we have to sell to buy,” highlighting that changes are expected this summer.

There will inevitably be conversations around outgoings, especially with senior players either nearing the latter stages of their careers or potentially leaving on free transfers, but Szoboszlai doesn’t feel like a natural candidate in that bracket.

In fact, Jamie Carragher recently described the Hungary international as Liverpool’s best player right now, praising his energy, work rate and impact in big moments, which only strengthens the case for building around him rather than cashing in.

From our perspective, while financial decisions will shape what happens next, Neville’s valuation seems to underestimate just how important Szoboszlai has become, and if Liverpool were ever to consider selling him, it would surely take a far bigger offer than the figure suggested to even enter the conversation.