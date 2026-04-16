Surprise Liverpool star tipped for summer sale

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer rebuild is already a major talking point, and one fresh report has now thrown Alexis Mac Allister into the conversation as a potential departure.

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According to Dominic King writing for The Telegraph, the Argentine midfielder is among the names being considered as part of a wider overhaul at Anfield following a difficult campaign.

Mac Allister named as surprise Liverpool exit

Writing in The Telegraph, King explained: “It has been a season of intense disappointment and immense transition, but it is reasonable to expect more personnel changes at Anfield this summer.

“Telegraph Sport looks at the players destined to leave and those waiting at the departure gate…

“Alexis Mac Allister – A surprise name, perhaps, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he could be used to finance the next phase of the rebuild.

“The Argentine has two years left on his contract, there have not been renewal talks yet and his form has dipped this season. Clubs in Europe are interested in him.”

It’s a claim that will come as a shock to many of us, especially given how central the World Cup winner has been since arriving at the club.

Slot’s rebuild raises big questions

There is, however, a wider context to consider, because Arne Slot has already made it clear that finances will play a key role in what happens next, admitting after the PSG defeat that “we have to sell to buy.”

That naturally opens the door to speculation around several players, particularly those with strong market value and interest from abroad, which is where Mac Allister’s name enters the conversation.

At the same time, Gary Neville sparked debate by suggesting the Argentina international was “coming towards the end,” a comment that didn’t align with how often our head coach calls upon him.

While his form against PSG wasn’t at top level, with our No.10 substituted after 74 minutes, the idea of selling him feels like a significant gamble given his quality, experience and profile.

If Liverpool are serious about building a squad capable of competing again, then decisions like this will define the direction of Slot’s project, and moving on someone like Mac Allister would be a bold move.