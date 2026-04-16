Tribute to Alex Manninger after passing aged 48

(Photo by Lennart Preiss/Bongarts/Getty Images)

There are moments in football when results and performances fall away, and today is one of those moments as we reflect on the life of Alex Manninger.

The former Liverpool goalkeeper has passed away at the age of 48, prompting tributes from across the game and a chance for us to remember not just his time at Anfield, but a career that spanned decades and continents.

A career built on professionalism and resilience

Liverpool confirmed the news via Liverpoolfc.com, writing: “Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former goalkeeper Alex Manninger at the age of 48.

“The Austrian arrived at Anfield in July 2016 to spend the final season of his lengthy playing career as a Red.

“Brought in as an experienced back-up goalkeeper, he featured in two friendly fixtures and was named in the matchday squad on four occasions during that campaign.

“Manninger represented a host of clubs in Europe across two decades – including hometown side Red Bull Salzburg, Arsenal, Fiorentina, Juventus and FC Augsburg.

“He earned 33 senior caps for Austria, the first of which came in August 1999.

“The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Alex’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“RIP Alex Manninger, 1977-2026.”

While his time with us was brief, arriving in 2016 as experienced cover, it reflected something that defined the Austrian’s career, which was his willingness to play a role wherever he was needed and to do so with professionalism.

Across spells in England, Italy, Germany and Austria, Manninger built a reputation as a reliable and respected goalkeeper, someone trusted in big squads and important moments even when not always the headline name.

More than just a Liverpool connection

For many supporters, his name will be most closely associated with his time at Arsenal, where he stepped in during the 1997/98 title-winning season and produced a remarkable run of clean sheets that helped shape their campaign.

Elsewhere, his years in Serie A with clubs such as Siena and Juventus showed his longevity, while his international career with Austria, earning more than 30 caps, underlined the consistency he maintained over time.

What stands out when looking back is the journey itself, because Manninger’s career wasn’t defined by one club or one moment, but by adaptability, resilience and a clear love for the game that kept him competing well into his late 30s.

His spell with us, though short, came at the very end of that journey, a final chapter where experience and presence in the dressing room mattered just as much as minutes on the pitch.

Today, as we reflect, it’s not about appearances or statistics, but about remembering a footballer who gave so much to the game across so many years, and sending our thoughts to his family, friends and all who knew him.