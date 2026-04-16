Tsimikas sends quiet Liverpool message amid Roma struggles

(Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

A small change off the pitch can sometimes say a lot, and Kostas Tsimikas has just given Liverpool fans something to think about regarding his future.

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The Greek international, currently on loan at Roma, has switched his Instagram profile picture back to one of him in a Liverpool shirt, having previously used an image from his time in Italy.

Tsimikas’ subtle hint raises Liverpool questions

While it might seem minor at first glance, these kinds of changes are often noticed quickly, especially when they come at a time where his long-term role is already under discussion.

His bio currently still reads: “Scouser in Rome” and that has been there throughout his loan, but the return to a Liverpool profile image feels more deliberate, particularly with the season approaching its conclusion.

Given that the 29-year-old left-back hasn’t fully established himself in Serie A, making just 17 appearances with only six starts, it’s fair to say his spell in Italy hasn’t quite gone to plan.

Opportunity opening up at Liverpool

Context is everything here, because Andy Robertson has confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer, opening up a space in the squad at left-back.

That immediately changes the picture for Tsimikas, who could now return not as a player expected to move on, but as someone who can compete for a role in Arne Slot’s squad.

His situation also comes after a difficult period in Italy, where he was recently criticised following a Europa League outing, with reports describing his display as a “poor entrance” lacking initiative.

However, we’ve seen before what the former Olympiacos defender can offer when settled, and with Milos Kerkez firmly first choice, there could be a defined role for him as experienced cover.

What this Instagram change suggests, more than anything, is that Tsimikas himself hasn’t closed the door on Liverpool, and with circumstances shifting around him, a return to Anfield now looks far more realistic than it did just a few months ago.