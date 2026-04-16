Warnock says Liverpool look ‘anything but controlled’ under Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There’s been no shortage of reaction following our Champions League exit, and Stephen Warnock has now offered a particularly critical assessment of where Liverpool stand under Arne Slot.

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Speaking via BBC Sport, the former Red didn’t hold back when analysing both our style of play and how far he believes we are from Europe’s elite right now.

Warnock questions Liverpool identity under Slot

The ex-defender compared us directly to sides like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, suggesting there is a clear difference in identity.

He said: “If I asked you how Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain play, I think you could tell me exactly the style of football they play.

“Slot talks about controlled position, they look anything but controlled in a game at the moment and I think that’s a real concern.”

That’s a pointed criticism, especially given the emphasis our head coach has placed on control and structure since arriving at Anfield.

From what we saw against PSG, there were spells, particularly in the second half, where we looked capable of asserting ourselves, but the overall consistency across both legs simply wasn’t there.

Concerns over Liverpool’s progress

Warnock didn’t stop there either, going further to suggest that despite heavy investment, the gap to the very top may actually have grown.

He added: “They spent £450m in the summer and look further away from Paris St-Germain than they did last year.”

That claim will divide opinion, especially when you consider the context of this season, where injuries to key players and a transitional squad have clearly impacted performances.

Roy Keane, for example, has taken a very different stance, insisting that we cannot be thinking about replacing the manager so soon after success, stating: “Yeah, you can’t be sacking the manager a year after winning the league.”

There is also the reality that Slot himself has acknowledged the need for further evolution, explaining that we have to sell to buy as part of a longer-term rebuild strategy.

What Warnock’s comments do highlight, however, is the growing scrutiny around performances and identity, particularly after a European exit that has left us with only the league to focus on.

With a top-five finish still within reach, the next few weeks will go a long way in shaping whether this season is remembered as a step back or simply part of a transition under a new manager.