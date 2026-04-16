‘We owe this to the fans’ – Wirtz sends clear Liverpool message after PSG loss

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The focus now shifts entirely to what comes next for us, and Florian Wirtz has made it clear what he believes Liverpool must achieve before the season ends.

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After our Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain, the German playmaker has spoken about responsibility, standards and what he owes to supporters in the final weeks of the campaign.

Wirtz sets clear target for Liverpool

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the defeat, the 22-year-old didn’t hide from the reality of the situation or what is now required from Arne Slot’s side.

He said: “The focus goes completely to the end of the season for the league.

“We have to play [in the] Champions League next season, we owe this to the club and to the fans. We will give our best… and hopefully we can make minimum the top five.”

That message reflects the position we find ourselves in, sitting fifth in the table with qualification for next season’s competition still firmly in our hands.

For Wirtz, who arrived with huge expectations following his move from Bayer Leverkusen, this is about finishing the campaign with purpose rather than allowing disappointment to define it.

Frustration after PSG but belief remains

The attacking midfielder also reflected on the night at Anfield, where we showed signs of a comeback but ultimately fell short once again in front of goal.

He added: “We tried everything. I think the whole stadium was on fire and the fans, big compliments to them.

“We tried everything from the first minute, but we needed that one goal to get the turnaround started. We were just missing the goal. That’s football – when you don’t score goals, you don’t win games.”

The Germany international continued: “When you are 2-0 down from the first leg, you just need one goal and at best [it comes] in the first half. We tried everything.

“In the first half it was a bit more difficult to create chances and then in the second half we got some good chances, but in the end there was the little thing that missed in the end to score the goal.

“It’s frustrating but we have to take it and move on.”

Those comments come amid growing scrutiny around his performances, with Tony Cascarino recently criticising aspects of his play and Jamie Carragher suggesting the attacking group needs to offer more.

However, this response shows a player who understands the responsibility that comes with representing us, and more importantly, one who is determined to ensure this season still ends with something tangible to build on.