‘You can’t sack him’ – Keane sends strong message on Slot

There’s growing debate around Arne Slot after our Champions League exit, but Roy Keane has made it clear that changing manager now would be the wrong move.
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Speaking on Stick to Football via The Overlap, the former Premier League figure weighed in on the situation at Anfield following defeat to PSG.
Roy Keane backs Slot despite pressure
Referencing the wider conversation around Liverpool’s season, Keane said: “Yeah, you can’t be sacking the manager a year after winning the league.
“They’re [the fans] restless. Of course, but aren’t most fans?
“It’s about how they finish the season. They’ve got they got United in a couple of weeks. So, they’re big games emotionally for the fans, aren’t they? But I’ll think they’ll be fine for top five.”
Those comments reflect a more measured view compared to some of the frustration we’ve seen after recent results, particularly with the Reds now out of Europe and under pressure to secure a top-five finish.
Liverpool hierarchy aligned with Keane view
Keane’s stance actually lines up with what we’re hearing from inside the club, with David Ornstein revealing that the ownership and sporting hierarchy fully intend to stick with the Dutchman.
That continuity feels important when you consider the context of this season, because Slot has had to deal with injuries at key moments, including going into the second half against PSG without several major players available.
At the same time, the former Feyenoord boss has already outlined the scale of the rebuild required, admitting after the defeat that “we have to sell to buy,” which highlights that this is a transitional period rather than a finished team ready to compete on all fronts.
From our perspective, while there are clear areas that need improvement, whether that’s tempo, pressing consistency or cutting edge in front of goal, the idea of resetting again so soon would bring its own risks.
Keane’s comments underline that reality, because even in a disappointing campaign, stability and a strong finish could still give us a platform to push forward again next season under Slot.
The fact that we have to listen to fans of rival
clubs all back Slot says it all. They don’t want what is best for us! Why would they want him gone? They want the man who has us behind Carrick to stay. Who lost more than Amorim. Just like Neville, and Micah Richard’s, and Ian Wright and bluenose reporters like Dom
king. If Slot starts next season, LFC are out of any title race instantly. Season detailing toxicity from day 1 leading to his eventual sack mid season and no manager whatsoever of any quality on the market. Alonso is the last thing rivals want at LFC.
💯 correct. The toxicity will be off the scale if Slot starts next season. Of course rival fans want him to stay because they know how much worse he can make us. We need a reset big time and that includes slot going along with Hughes and Edwards
Mark my words
He will bring this Club to their knees which isn’t very far at this stage
If he’s not got rid of, I won’t support them again I can’t. He represents total and utter failure.
For me ,Roy Keane is smart to suggest the status quo to remain at LFC.It would be naivety for anyone to advise one ‘s enemy to arm himself. Slot ‘s continuing as Coach beyond this season can be bad news.Slot is regressing the gains made at LFC. The question of Slot winning the league at his first time attempt was just positive blip, like Leicester City winning the league.
SLOT WILL NOT BE AT LIVERPOOL NEXT SEASON.
Slot has destroyed Jurgens Blueprint, mismanaged our system for the past 12 months, got rid of half of our players, replaced them with His style of play, managed to make the same mistakes over and over again using the same out of form one’s, and expected a different result
Are the new players better than the old ones
Kerkez no
Frimpong no
Wirz?
Isak ???
Mmardashvili no
PSG weren’t as good as the team we played against last season, Ali kept us in the game in the first leg, we were lucky to win the game
Lost the second leg in penalties
That was it our performance then deteriorated
If it hadn’t been for the first 10 games this season we would be Relegation candidates
Can we afford to keep him
I’ve supported my club from childhood and seen some fantastic performances plus some of the lows I am 83 years old
And this is probably the worst season ever apart from the Relegation season
But even so we still performed even in the old second division
We’ve still got our Neighbors this weekend
Slot have no system. Can’t motivate the players. Make decisions out of this world (like starting Isak ahead of Rio after months out injured). He proved again and again he’s not up to the task. It’s not just about results, but attitude, system, observable progress, ambition (he left the club out of the Carabao because he needed a result in the PL, but the bad results keot caming even after LFC got out). If he stays, another season will be thrown away, with more excuses and bad tactics.
Mean wrap your FSGOUT hand wrap around fsg owner neck can’t handly pressure down before fsg owner fucking pop