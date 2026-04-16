‘You can’t sack him’ – Keane sends strong message on Slot

Image via @LFC on X

There’s growing debate around Arne Slot after our Champions League exit, but Roy Keane has made it clear that changing manager now would be the wrong move.

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Speaking on Stick to Football via The Overlap, the former Premier League figure weighed in on the situation at Anfield following defeat to PSG.

Roy Keane backs Slot despite pressure

Referencing the wider conversation around Liverpool’s season, Keane said: “Yeah, you can’t be sacking the manager a year after winning the league.

“They’re [the fans] restless. Of course, but aren’t most fans?

“It’s about how they finish the season. They’ve got they got United in a couple of weeks. So, they’re big games emotionally for the fans, aren’t they? But I’ll think they’ll be fine for top five.”

Those comments reflect a more measured view compared to some of the frustration we’ve seen after recent results, particularly with the Reds now out of Europe and under pressure to secure a top-five finish.

Liverpool hierarchy aligned with Keane view

Keane’s stance actually lines up with what we’re hearing from inside the club, with David Ornstein revealing that the ownership and sporting hierarchy fully intend to stick with the Dutchman.

That continuity feels important when you consider the context of this season, because Slot has had to deal with injuries at key moments, including going into the second half against PSG without several major players available.

At the same time, the former Feyenoord boss has already outlined the scale of the rebuild required, admitting after the defeat that “we have to sell to buy,” which highlights that this is a transitional period rather than a finished team ready to compete on all fronts.

From our perspective, while there are clear areas that need improvement, whether that’s tempo, pressing consistency or cutting edge in front of goal, the idea of resetting again so soon would bring its own risks.

Keane’s comments underline that reality, because even in a disappointing campaign, stability and a strong finish could still give us a platform to push forward again next season under Slot.