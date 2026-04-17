Arne Slot delivers heartfelt update on Ekitike injury

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The full scale of the blow is still sinking in, but Arne Slot has now spoken publicly about Hugo Ekitike’s injury for the first time, offering both perspective and belief in the striker’s future.

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Our head coach addressed the situation during his pre-Everton press conference at the AXA Training Centre, and his words reflected both the disappointment and the long-term faith the club has in the 22-year-old.

Slot sends message of support to Ekitike

Speaking via Liverpool FC on YouTube, Slot didn’t shy away from how significant this setback is for the French forward.

“Devastating for him… coming to a new club, having so much impact straight away.”

That opening line sums up what we’ve all felt, because Ekitike had quickly become an important figure in our attack before being ruled out for what could be up to nine months, a period that is set to include the rest of this season, the World Cup and a large portion of 2026.

Our boss continued by placing the injury into a wider football context, adding: “He’s not the first and won’t be the last player to experience something like this at the start of his career.”

Liverpool belief in Ekitike remains strong

Crucially, Slot made it clear that this is not something that will define the striker’s career, instead backing our No.22 to come back stronger.

“I’m 100% sure he will be one of those who comes back even stronger.”

That confidence has been echoed elsewhere too, with France boss Didier Deschamps already describing the situation as a “huge blow” while also insisting the attacker will regain his top level.

Ekitike himself has also struck a defiant tone, telling supporters: “It’s hard, maybe even unfair… but I’m grateful this is happening to me here, among you.”

Slot went even further with his outlook, suggesting that this moment could ultimately shape the forward in a positive way, saying: “Maybe in 10 to 15 years he will say this injury helped him reach an even higher level.”

For us, that’s the key takeaway, because while the immediate impact is huge, both for the player and the team, there is a clear belief inside the club that this is just a chapter in Ekitike’s story rather than the defining moment.