‘Excellent servant’ – Liverpool stalwart tipped for summer exit

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A season that promised so much has drifted into uncertainty, and now our longest-serving player, Joe Gomez, is being linked with a potential exit as Liverpool prepare for a pivotal summer.

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The report comes from Dominic King in The Telegraph, who has outlined how a number of changes could be on the horizon following our Champions League elimination and fading title hopes.

Gomez among players linked with Liverpool exit

Writing for The Telegraph, King explained the broader situation before focusing on the England international’s future.

“Appeared to be on the brink of leaving last summer and how different things might have been had Liverpool not botched their bid to sign Marc Guéhi.

“Gomez had the chance to join Crystal Palace, Brighton and AC Milan. All clubs remain interested in him. Has been an excellent servant but now might be the right time to seek a new challenge.”

That wording is telling, especially the suggestion that the 28-year-old could finally move on after nearly a decade at the club, having joined from Charlton back in 2015.

Liverpool’s rebuild could force tough decisions

This isn’t happening in isolation either, because the same report also highlighted how Alexis Mac Allister could be considered for a sale to fund the next phase of the rebuild, underlining just how significant this summer could be.

Arne Slot himself has already hinted at the financial reality we are operating under, admitting after the PSG defeat: “We have to sell to buy… It is a big challenge in the summer but the club has shown this model works.”

That context makes Gomez’s situation more understandable, even if it’s a difficult one for supporters to accept given his loyalty, versatility and role in multiple trophy-winning sides.

The defender remains Liverpool’s longest-serving player and, when fit, has consistently shown his value across the backline, but injuries have disrupted his rhythm over the years and may influence any decision made.

For us, it feels like a crossroads moment, because while a move could help reshape the squad financially, replacing someone with Gomez’s experience, adaptability and connection to the club won’t be straightforward at all.