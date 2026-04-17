Lawrenson makes big claim about missing Liverpool defender

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

A frustrating season for Liverpool has been shaped not just by results, but by circumstances, and one of the most overlooked factors has been the absence of players we simply haven’t been able to rely on.

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That’s where Mark Lawrenson’s latest comments on Giovanni Leoni offer some important context, particularly around the weight of the absence of our new defender.

Lawrenson backs Leoni despite absence

Speaking via talkSPORT, Lawrenson made it clear that the Italian teenager is highly rated behind the scenes, even if we haven’t yet seen that on the pitch.

“The other thing as well is the young Italian guy they’ve got, he’s going to be an absolutely outstanding player, but of course he’s coming seriously injured as well, so he’s not played.”

That assessment reinforces what many within the club already believe about the 19-year-old, who arrived with a strong reputation but has been unable to contribute due to his long-term injury.

It also puts into perspective some of the defensive struggles we’ve experienced at times this season, because Leoni was clearly part of the long-term plan rather than an immediate solution.

Injury problems have disrupted Liverpool plans

Lawrenson also pointed to the wider context, suggesting that our issues at the back haven’t just been about form or tactics, but also about how transfer plans unfolded.

“100%, absolutely… it looked for a while… that he was going to go to Liverpool, then all of a sudden it completely changed and that scuppered their plans.”

That reference to the Marc Guehi situation highlights how quickly things can shift in the transfer market, leaving Arne Slot working with a squad that hasn’t always been able to settle.

Leoni’s own comments on his injury underline just how difficult this period has been for him personally, with the Italian admitting he knew instantly he had suffered a serious setback.

At the same time, the club has already moved to strengthen for the future, with Jeremy Jacquet set to arrive next season, which suggests we are continuing to build depth in that area.

Ultimately, while Leoni hasn’t been able to show what he can do yet, the belief in his ability remains strong, and if Lawrenson is right, then once fully fit, he could still become a major part of Liverpool’s long-term defensive plans.