Moyes issues Everton injury update ahead of Liverpool meeting

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

With the Merseyside derby fast approaching, Liverpool will be well aware that Everton are heading into the game in a strong position from a fitness standpoint.

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David Moyes has now provided a detailed update on his squad ahead of Sunday’s clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the message is largely positive for our neighbours.

Moyes delivers positive Everton team news

Speaking via Evertonfc.com, Moyes confirmed that his side have no fresh injury concerns going into the derby, which is far from ideal for us given our own recent setbacks.

That alone underlines the challenge facing Arne Slot’s side, especially when you factor in the physical toll of our recent fixtures and the loss of key players.

The Scottish manager also confirmed a key return, adding: “Charly Alcaraz is back and back training now… I think we’re as much close to [fully fit] as we can be.”

Having more options available gives Everton flexibility, particularly in a high-intensity game where energy and squad depth can often make the difference.

Liverpool facing tougher task with injuries

In contrast, we are dealing with a number of issues heading into the fixture, with Joe Gomez already ruled out after his withdrawal against PSG, something Arne Slot confirmed with a blunt “No” when asked about his availability.

That defensive concern adds to the wider context, especially when momentum hasn’t exactly been on our side following recent results.

Hugo Ekitike has also spoken out after his long-term injury was confirmed and we arrive in a much worse position than our opponents.

Moyes also made it clear that his players are fully motivated by the opportunity ahead, particularly with European qualification still within reach.

“Well, if they don’t rise to it, then I don’t know what they’d rise to,” the former Manchester United boss said, before stressing that his team should embrace the chance to push for something meaningful rather than merely survive.

There is also expected to be a strong atmosphere generated by the home support, with organised displays and a coach welcome planned, something Moyes openly welcomed as part of rebuilding the connection between club and fans.

All of that combines to create a difficult environment for us, because while derby form often ignores logic, the reality is that Everton are arriving in better physical condition, with confidence growing at their new home.

It means that for Liverpool, this becomes less about preparation on paper and more about mentality, because overcoming both the occasion and the opponent will be key if we are to take anything from the game.