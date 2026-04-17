‘Oh!’ – Iwobi can’t hide reaction to Liverpool’s Ngumoha

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A moment from a recent match has underlined just how quickly Rio Ngumoha is earning respect across the Premier League, with even opposition players now openly praising the Liverpool teenager’s impact.

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The 17-year-old has already shown flashes of quality in a difficult period for us, and those performances are clearly not going unnoticed by those lining up against him.

Iwobi blown away by Liverpool youngster Ngumoha

Speaking in a TikTok clip posted by ClippedIn UK, Alex Iwobi didn’t hold back when asked about facing the young winger when asked to compare him with Arsenal’s Max Dowman.

“You see, before I played against Rio on the weekend I would say Max [is better]. But Rio?! Oh!

“In all fairness to Timo Castagne he done alright [against Ngumoha], but he was a handful bro, he’s cold and he’s from Newham [in London] you know.”

That kind of reaction tells us everything about the impression Ngumoha is making already, because it’s one thing for supporters to get excited about a young talent, but it’s another entirely when experienced Premier League players are speaking like this after facing him directly.

Liverpool belief in Ngumoha continues to grow

Arne Slot has already made it clear that the club believes in the teenager’s mentality, saying before the PSG clash: “He can cope with this type of game because of his personality, he doesn’t get distracted.”

That trust has been backed up by what we’ve seen on the pitch, with the London-born winger showing fearlessness, direct running and an ability to take on defenders even in high-pressure moments.

Gary Lineker also pointed to that same quality when discussing his role after the Fulham game, insisting the youngster’s performances demanded more opportunities in the starting XI.

At just 17, Ngumoha is still developing, but moments like this suggest we may already have something special on our hands, especially when opponents are walking away from games talking about how difficult he was to handle.

With a huge run of fixtures still to come, including the trip to Everton, this could be the perfect stage for him to keep proving that he isn’t just one for the future, but someone who can influence games for us right now.