Reliable reporter’s ‘information’ suggests Xabi Alonso won’t be Liverpool manager any time soon

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso has continuously been cited as a leading candidate to become the next Liverpool manager, but one much-trusted journalist has downplayed the probability of the Spaniard being hired at Anfield any time soon.

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The former Reds midfielder has been out of work since being sacked by Real Madrid three months ago, and throughout the time that he’s been available, Arne Slot’s position at LFC has come under increasing scrutiny with his team floundering on the pitch.

Nonetheless, David Ornstein has indicated in recent days that FSG intend to keep faith in the Dutchman even if Liverpool fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Alonso is seemingly not in FSG’s thinking at present

The top-tier source fielded questions from the public in a Q&A for The Athletic on Thursday, one of which centred around whether the Anfield hierarchy would consider hiring Alonso while he’s unattached.

However, Ornstein has claimed that the 44-year-old isn’t in FSG’s thinking at present, writing: ‘I’m not aware of Alonso being on Liverpool’s agenda. People might not like to hear that and if I’m proved wrong you can all laugh at me – however I can only relay the information I source and corroborate at a particular time.

‘Their intention is to continue with Slot (obviously if things completely unravel we might be having a different conversation), and even if a change was to be made (Slot is only contracted until 2027 and there don’t appear to be any talks yet over an extension), I don’t have any information to suggest Alonso would be in line to replace him.’

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Liverpool would be foolish not to at least consider Alonso

It’s one thing for the Liverpool hierarchy to remain loyal to Slot despite how dismally this season has gone; it’s another to (seemingly) not even consider hiring Alonso if they were to dispense with the Dutchman.

Just over a decade ago, FSG recognised that Jurgen Klopp was available after his exit from Borussia Dortmund and duly appointed him almost immediately after sacking Brendan Rodgers. We all know what came next.

The Spaniard mightn’t have lasted long at Real Madrid, but that says more about the stratospheric expectations of the Bernabeu hierarchy than of any great failings on his part. Indeed, their fortunes haven’t exactly skyrocketed since dismissing him in January.

Alonso masterminded the extraordinary feat of winning an unbeaten domestic double with Bayer Leverkusen two years ago as they became the first team in more than a decade to dethrone Bayern Munich as Bundesliga champions.

As it happens, two of the main on-field architects of that incredible season – Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong – are now at Liverpool, with the 44-year-old getting the best out of both players at the BayArena.

FSG best hope they’re not left with enormous regrets if they fail to move for Alonso before someone else does and he goes on to succeed there while the Reds continue to suffer like they’ve done since October.