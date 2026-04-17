‘No’ – Slot confirms blow for Liverpool ahead of Everton

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The timing couldn’t be worse for us, but Joe Gomez has officially been ruled out of the Merseyside derby, with Arne Slot confirming the setback ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton.

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The England international was forced off during the Champions League defeat to PSG, and any lingering doubt about his availability has now been firmly put to bed.

Slot confirms Gomez absence for Everton

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, Slot delivered a clear update when asked about the defender’s fitness ahead of the clash at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“Joe Gomez has been ruled out of Liverpool’s visit to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

“The defender will miss the first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium after being withdrawn versus Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

“Gomez was introduced at the beginning of the second half of that Champions League match at Anfield but came off in the 67th minute, citing discomfort.

“Asked on Friday whether the No.2 is available to play against the Toffees, Arne Slot replied: ‘No.’”

That confirmation also answers questions raised after the PSG game, when John Aldridge had questioned the substitution, saying: “A few baffling decisions from Arne? Joe Gomez? If he’s not injured?”

Liverpool facing defensive issues again

Unfortunately, this latest setback continues a frustrating pattern for the 28-year-old, who has now missed significant time this season through multiple injuries, leaving us short once again in key defensive areas.

With Conor Bradley also sidelined and Jeremie Frimpong managing his own fitness issues, Slot may be forced into creative solutions at right-back, with players like Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones having previously filled in when needed.

This situation also comes at a time when uncertainty surrounds Gomez’s longer-term future, with reports suggesting he could be one of the players considered for a summer exit as part of the club’s rebuild.

That makes this period even more complicated, because while the defender has been a loyal and versatile option for us over many years, injuries have once again disrupted his ability to build momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

For now, though, the focus is simply on Sunday, and with Gomez unavailable, Slot will have to find a solution quickly in what is always one of the most demanding fixtures on our calendar.