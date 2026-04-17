Slot confirms Tsimikas return as Liverpool prepare for summer changes

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The direction of Liverpool’s summer rebuild is starting to take shape, and Arne Slot may have just dropped a significant hint about the future of Kostas Tsimikas.

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Speaking ahead of the Merseyside derby, our head coach outlined how the squad could evolve and in doing so appeared to confirm that the Greek international is expected to be part of the group next season.

Slot hints at Tsimikas return to Liverpool

During his pre-Everton press conference, Slot spoke via Liverpool FC on YouTube about the changes we already know are coming, particularly with key departures confirmed.

“We know that Robbo is going to leave, we know that Mo is going to leave. So that means changing two players, where we also know that Kostas Tsimikas comes back.

“So, I think the first aim is to see how we are acting in the position of Mo, if we want to replace that with a similar player or we’re going to do that differently.”

That line about Tsimikas “coming back” stands out, especially given his current loan spell at Roma and the uncertainty surrounding his long-term future just weeks ago.

Liverpool left-back picture becoming clearer

With Andy Robertson set to depart this summer and Milos Kerkez having established himself as first choice, there has been a clear question about who fills the backup role next season.

Slot’s comments suggest the 29-year-old Greece international could step straight back into that position, offering experience and familiarity with the club after several years as part of the squad.

Interestingly, this also aligns with recent off-pitch signals, including Tsimikas switching his social media profile image back to a Liverpool shirt, which hinted that a return was already being planned behind the scenes.

That said, his loan spell in Italy hasn’t gone entirely to plan, with limited starts and some criticism from local media, meaning he will likely need to prove himself again if he is to play a meaningful role.

From our perspective, though, this could be a practical solution, because while Robertson’s departure is significant, bringing Tsimikas back as a known quantity reduces the need for multiple signings in one position.

With bigger priorities elsewhere in the squad, Slot’s comments suggest Liverpool may already have made one key decision for next season.