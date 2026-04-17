‘Still one of the best’ – Robertson backed over Kerkez

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A debate that has been building around Liverpool’s left-back position has now been taken up a notch, with fresh comments suggesting we may not be getting the best out of one of our most experienced players.

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Former striker Dean Saunders has weighed in on the situation involving Andy Robertson and Milos Kerkez, and his view is very clear.

Saunders backs Robertson over Kerkez

🌍 "If you said to me 'name the six best left backs in the world' I am naming him!" 👊 "Robertson is better than Kerkez and his legs have not gone! He is a top notch player!" Dean Saunders cannot believe #LFC are letting Andy Robertson leave the club this summer! 😡 pic.twitter.com/sFRzsqiY6l — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 17, 2026

Speaking via talkSPORT, Saunders made a strong case for the Scotland captain still being among the very best in his position, despite his reduced role this season.

“If you said to me give me a list of the six best left backs in the world, I’m still naming Andy Robertson as one of them.

“He’s better than Kerkez, in my opinion, his legs have not gone he’s 32 not 35/36.”

That is a significant claim, especially given how much faith has been placed in Kerkez since his arrival, but it reflects a belief that experience and understanding of the role still counts for plenty at the highest level.

The Welshman didn’t stop there either, highlighting what he feels separates our No.26 from his younger teammate.

“Just his positional play, and when he travels forward, and the angles he makes, and the passes, the right delivery, his all round game, he’s a top notch player – Kerkez is trying to get to that level at the minute.”

Liverpool decision questioned as Robertson prepares to leave

Those comments come at an interesting time, because Arne Slot has already discussed Robertson leaving at the end of the season, with playing time believed to be a key factor in that decision.

That context makes Saunders’ argument even more relevant, particularly when you consider that Kerkez has been viewed as one of the more successful signings from last summer’s overhaul, even if he is still developing.

The former Liverpool forward also pointed to the wider picture, suggesting that injuries and disruption across the squad have played a role in recent performances.

“Kerkez is is trying to get there and at the minute, I think it’s costing Liverpool games… they’ve lost too many players.”

From our perspective, it leaves an uncomfortable question heading into the final stretch of the season, because if Robertson still operates at that level, then losing him may come at a cost.

With the derby against Everton approaching and top-five hopes still in the balance, decisions like this are only going to come under even greater scrutiny.