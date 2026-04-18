‘Absolute nonsense’ – Carragher slams Liverpool ticket decision

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A debate that has been bubbling away among supporters has now been addressed head-on by Jamie Carragher, with the club legend openly questioning Liverpool’s decision to increase ticket prices.

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With protests already going ahead and frustration growing among fans, the issue has become one of the biggest talking points off the pitch ahead of a crucial Merseyside derby.

Carragher questions Liverpool ticket price decision

Speaking to the Liverpool ECHO, the former centre-back was clear that while he still backs the ownership overall, he struggles to understand the reasoning behind asking supporters to pay more.

“My problem with it is… first of all, I think we’ve got great owners,” Carragher explained.

“No owners of any club are ever popular but they have been absolutely fantastic for us.”

However, the 48-year-old made it clear that the financial argument for raising prices doesn’t add up in his view.

“But I don’t understand the ticket price thing in terms of how much they are bringing in from sponsorship and the revenue from the Premier League… this idea that they need to up ticket prices to pay for these players, it’s absolute nonsense.”

That point will resonate with many supporters, especially given the club’s commercial strength and consistent growth in revenue streams over recent years.

Liverpool fans at centre of growing tension

Carragher also warned that pushing through increases risks creating unnecessary tension between the club and its fanbase, something he believes offers little benefit.

“The supporters are not daft… you’re only going to gain an extra [small amount]. So what do you gain from it really?

“But no, I just don’t think you need the fight with the supporters over it. There’s no gain [from it].”

His comments come as Spirit of Shankly prepared protests after accusing the club of ignoring overwhelming opposition to the decision, highlighting just how serious the situation has become.

At the same time, the club have defended their stance by pointing to rising operational costs and the need to remain competitive, stressing that increases are limited and linked to inflation.

There’s no need for us fans to be the ones fronting the increasing costs, ask the sponsors and the players to pay for it – not us.