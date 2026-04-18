Alexander Isak sends message ahead of Everton vs Liverpool clash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A return from injury doesn’t always bring instant results, but for Alexander Isak, there’s a growing belief that the hard work behind the scenes will soon translate onto the pitch for Liverpool.

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After a long spell out, our No.9 is back involved at a crucial stage of the season, with the Merseyside derby looming large as an opportunity to make his mark again.

Isak opens up on Liverpool return after injury

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com, the Sweden international admitted that the road back hasn’t been easy, but he’s now starting to feel like himself again after months of rehabilitation.

“Obviously I was out for a long time and I’ve been working hard to get back. Very happy to be back out there.

“It’s never easy being out for a long time. But I feel like I’m getting there and hopefully we can get the results as well.”

The striker’s injury, a fibula fracture, required surgery and almost four months on the sidelines, explaining why sharpness is still building rather than instantly returning.

“That’s pretty much every rehab – some are a bit more complicated than others,” he explained.

“But it was a difficult injury and it took a lot of hard work and long days to get here.”

That context perhaps explains why there was surprise when the 26-year-old was thrown straight into the starting XI against PSG, with many questioning whether he was ready for such a high-intensity game.

Arne Slot stood by his record signing and now it’s up to the player to make an impact.

Isak targets derby impact

Despite that, Isak now has his sights firmly set on the trip to Everton, a fixture he clearly relishes given his record in derby matches throughout his career.

“I don’t really know my record in those games! But I think those are the games that mean the most for the fans and for the players.

“It’s those moments and those games we want to play, and hopefully we can make a good day out of it.”

The former Newcastle forward also showed his leadership within the squad by addressing Hugo Ekitike’s devastating injury, making it clear that the dressing room is fully behind the Frenchman.

“Obviously we’re all gutted for that injury. It’s very unfortunate for him and for the team as well. We’re all behind him, supporting him.”

With sharpness improving and motivation high, the Swedish forward’s message is simple ahead of Sunday: “I think we just need to do a good performance, work hard and play as a team. The quality is there, so we just need to show it.”