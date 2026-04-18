Chris Sutton delivers verdict on Liverpool ahead of derby

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The defining moment of our season may not come from a standout performance, but rather from how we respond in the aftermath of disappointment, with Liverpool now facing a crucial Merseyside derby that could shape the race for the top five.

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That context makes Chris Sutton’s latest prediction particularly interesting, as the former striker has assessed where we stand heading into the clash with Everton.

Sutton predicts tight Everton vs Liverpool clash

Speaking via BBC Sport, Sutton acknowledged that while we showed signs of life against PSG, the bigger picture is now all about finishing the campaign strongly in the league.

“I actually thought Liverpool did OK against Paris St-Germain in midweek and had a period where they took the game to them, even if they did not get the result they needed.”

The ex-Blackburn forward then pointed to the reality of our situation, with Arne Slot’s side now needing to secure Champions League qualification.

“Now this season is all about finishing in the top five for Slot, but Everton are a good side and, if they win this, they can reel Liverpool in.”

That warning reflects just how tight things are becoming, especially with the Blues gaining momentum at their new home.

Draw prediction backed by wider outlook

Despite initially leaning towards an Everton win, Sutton ultimately opted for a more cautious stance on the outcome.

“An Everton win was actually my first thought here, but I’ve changed my mind. I’m going to sit on the fence instead. Sutton’s prediction: 1-1”

That call aligns with what we’ve already seen from the data, with Opta’s supercomputer also suggesting a finely balanced contest, even giving Everton a slightly higher chance of victory than us.

It also mirrors Paul Merson’s view, with the Sky Sports pundit similarly predicting a 1-1 draw and pointing to our inconsistent away form as a key factor.

From our perspective, this is where the narrative has shifted, because what once felt like a title defence has now become a battle just to secure Champions League football, something that’s been underlined by recent results and injuries like the one suffered by Hugo Ekitike.

Ultimately, while the prediction suggests a stalemate, the reality is that we need more than that, because with Everton closing the gap and confidence fragile, a draw may not be enough to steady the direction of our season.