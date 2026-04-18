‘Definitely…’ – David Lynch issues Yan Diomande claim as Liverpool urged to sign multiple wingers

Images via Fabio Deinert/Getty Images and David Lynch - Liverpool FC on YouTube

Reliable Liverpool reporter David Lynch has indicated that Yan Diomande is ‘definitely’ a player of genuine interest to the Anfield hierarchy in terms of a prospective summer transfer.

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The RB Leipzig winger is reportedly the Reds’ preferred candidate to replace the legendary Mo Salah (CaughtOffside), although James Pearce has indicated that Merseyside chiefs view the 19-year-old’s price tag of €100m (£87m) as ‘excessive’.

The teenage forward has publicly responded to the transfer speculation with a straight bat by insisting that he’s ‘fully committed’ to his current club, although that’s unlikely to silence the discourse surrounding his future.

Diomande is ‘definitely’ on Liverpool’s radar

Speaking on the latest Media Matters podcast from Anfield Index, Lynch outlined that Liverpool are very much interested in Diomande, who’d fit the ‘multifunctional’ category of attacker that the Reds need, and he’s implored the club to sign more than one winger during the summer.

The journalist said: “What we can guarantee at the moment is that Liverpool, they do need sign wingers – plural – in my opinion…Diomande is one that’s definitely on the radar that they’re looking at. Whether they progress with that, we’ll see.”

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Diomande would be a hugely exciting addition for Liverpool

LFC’s ability to stump up RB Leipzig’s reported price tag for the Ivory Coast international could be heavily contingent on securing Champions League qualification, but if that mission is successful, then they ought to push heavily in attempting to land the 19-year-old.

Whilst primarily a right winger (and therefore a direct replacement for Salah), Diomande can also move to the other flank if needed, thus affording the head coach greater tactical flexibility, and he’d also give Liverpool the kind of exciting one-on-one attacker that – aside from Rio Ngumoha – they currently lack.

The Ivorian’s average of 3.5 successful dribbles per game is by far the highest in the Bundesliga this season – Antonio Nusa is next in line with 2.3 (WhoScored) – which suggests that he’s more than capable of getting Kopites off their seats with his knack for beating defenders one-on-one.

Crucially, he backs that up with a productive return of 12 goals and eight assists in 31 matches across all competitions in the current campaign.

As for Lynch’s pleas for LFC to sign more than one winger this summer, the impending exit of a club icon in Salah and the underwhelming output of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa would strengthen the case for multiple arrivals, if the Reds’ budget will stretch that far.

Michael Olise remains the elite option for Liverpool to pursue, but with the Bayern Munich star quite possibly proving unattainable, Diomande would be a more than adequate alternative.