Gabriel Agbonlahor says Liverpool signing ‘hasn’t worked’

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The fallout from our Champions League exit is continuing to dominate the conversation, and one of the more striking takes has now come from Gabriel Agbonlahor regarding Jeremie Frimpong.

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With Liverpool preparing for a crucial Merseyside derby, the scrutiny on individual performances has intensified, particularly around a backline that has struggled for consistency.

Agbonlahor delivers brutal Frimpong verdict

Speaking on talkSPORT, the former England international didn’t hold back when assessing the Dutchman’s impact since arriving at Anfield.

“Look at Frimpong, that’s a signing that hasn’t worked. He’s not good defensively and he’s not good going forward.”

It’s a harsh assessment, especially given that the 25-year-old has had a disrupted campaign due to injuries, which have prevented him from building any real rhythm in the side.

That context matters, because while performances haven’t always been convincing, there have been glimpses of what he can offer, particularly in attacking situations when given the freedom to push forward.

Defensive concerns remain a recurring theme

The criticism around Frimpong’s defensive positioning isn’t new either, with issues in that area highlighted earlier in the season by Alan Shearer after our loss to Bournemouth.

That said, the Dutch international’s profile has always leaned more towards an attacking wing-back than a traditional full-back, which may explain why he’s looked more comfortable going forward than when asked to defend deeper in a back four.

There have been moments of quality, including his involvement against Marseille earlier in the campaign, but consistency has been the main issue, something that hasn’t been helped by his stop-start availability.

At the same time, it’s worth noting that even established figures in our squad have struggled at times this season, which suggests the problem isn’t solely down to one player but rather part of a wider imbalance.

With Arne Slot still shaping the squad and system, the question now is whether Frimpong can adapt and grow into the role, or whether he’s better suited to a different tactical setup altogether.