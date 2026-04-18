‘Give the team time’ – Micah Richards defends Arne Slot

Pictures via The Rest Is Football on YouTube

The noise around Arne Slot has grown louder in recent weeks, but not everyone is ready to turn on our boss just yet, with Micah Richards offering a strong defence of the Dutchman’s position at Liverpool.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

After our Champions League exit and a run of inconsistent performances, questions have been raised about direction, identity and whether Slot is the man to lead us forward, especially heading into a huge Merseyside derby.

Richards highlights context behind Liverpool struggles

Speaking on The Rest is Football, the former Manchester City defender pointed to a number of factors that he believes have contributed to our dip rather than placing the blame solely on the head coach.

“I said last week that I think he should have some credit in the bank for winning the league last season. You’ve lost your star man in Isak. Now you’ve lost the other star man in Ekitike.

“Mo Salah’s forms dipped. The defence has not been good enough. You’ve lost a couple of players.”

Those comments underline what many of us have seen, because injuries and absences have disrupted rhythm at both ends of the pitch, particularly with key attacking outlets missing at crucial moments of the campaign.

Calls for patience as pressure builds on Slot

Richards also made it clear that the reaction around the club risks becoming overblown if perspective is lost during a difficult spell.

“And I know everyone’s sort of, I don’t want to say in panic mode, but just give the team a little bit of time to settle.”

That stance echoes what Roy Keane recently said when he insisted that sacking a manager so soon after success would be a major overreaction, particularly given the expectation levels at a club like ours.

At the same time, criticism hasn’t disappeared entirely, with Stephen Warnock pointing out that our so-called controlled possession hasn’t looked convincing in recent matches, suggesting there are still clear areas for improvement.

From our point of view, it feels like a moment where patience and progress need to be balanced carefully, because while performances and consistency must improve quickly, the broader context of injuries, transition and squad changes gives weight to Richards’ argument that Slot deserves time to get things right.