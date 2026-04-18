‘I would make a change’ – Murphy questions Liverpool boss Slot

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

A season that promised so much is now being picked apart from every angle, and Danny Murphy has delivered one of the strongest takes yet on Arne Slot and his future at Liverpool.

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Following our Champions League exit and inconsistent domestic form, the scrutiny on the Dutchman has intensified, particularly with the pressure building ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Murphy questions Liverpool direction under Slot

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy raised serious doubts about whether the current setup is moving us in the right direction, even suggesting a managerial change could be on the table.

“Because of this disappointment with the new signings, which he was a part of, apparently, we think he is, would you then go again with another £250 [million] or whatever they are going to spend with the same people in charge?

“The argument is, whoever you bring in, are they going to get dictated to, by a degree, by [sporting director] Richard Hughes and [CEO of football] Michael Edwards.

“My feeling is, and it always has been, that Slot’s say on some of these signings is minimal.”

The former Red went further, pointing to what he believes could become a damaging atmosphere if results don’t improve.

“Ultimately, the problem the owners at Liverpool have got is they have got a situation where the pressure on the manager is big and the expectation is big.

“If it becomes toxic, week in, week out, a really negative environment for the players to try to thrive in, it becomes very difficult.

“From what I can see on the outside, I would make a change.”

Debate continues as Liverpool weigh long-term view

Murphy also questioned whether there is a clear identity developing under the current boss, something supporters often look for even during difficult periods.

“From week to week, the formation is changing, the personnel is changing; the fans [are saying], where are we going, what are we doing? They are not seeing that.

“[Jurgen] Klopp got away with a couple of bad seasons because fans could see the identity and what he wanted the team to do.”

That viewpoint contrasts with comments from Roy Keane, who recently insisted that we shouldn’t even be considering such a drastic move after just one campaign, stating: “Yeah, you can’t be sacking the manager a year after winning the league.”

There’s also been criticism of performances themselves, with Stephen Warnock highlighting that our supposed “controlled possession” has looked anything but controlled in recent weeks, adding to the sense of uncertainty.

Context still matters, because injuries to key players and the scale of transition post-Klopp can’t be ignored, but equally, the questions Murphy raises about identity, consistency and long-term direction are ones that aren’t going away anytime soon.