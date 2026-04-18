“It’s an option” – Joe Cole urges Liverpool to consider shock move for legendary 716-goal striker

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Joe Cole has urged Liverpool to consider a shock move for one of the most celebrated European strikers of his generation, following the horrendous injury blow to Hugo Ekitike.

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The Frenchman ruptured his Achilles tendon in the 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week and now faces several months out of action, with that setback coming just as Alexander Isak had returned from a four-month layoff with a broken leg.

A combination of those body blows have left Arne Slot short of at least one of his major centre-forward signings from last summer for most of this season, and that’ll also bleed into the start of the next campaign due to the 23-year-old’s lengthy absence.

Cole: Liverpool should consider Lewandowski swoop

Cole is adamant that Liverpool need to sign another striker to compensate for Ekitike’s absence, and he believes his former club should consider a free transfer swoop for veteran Barcelona marksman Robert Lewandowski this summer.

He explained (via Mundo Deportivo): “If Arne Slot stays in charge, he needs to sign another striker. They need a backup to step up, especially if Liverpool qualify for the Champions League. It won’t be easy to find one.

“Perhaps they need an experienced striker, or maybe someone from the other end of the spectrum, because you can’t sign someone who plays at the highest level to compete with Isak and ultimately Ekitike.

“Someone like Robert Lewandowski, 37 years old, for example. He might be attracted to the challenge, and also by the fact that he still considers himself better than Isak and believes he can break into the team. He could easily play 30 games.

“It’s an option; you either spend a lot of money on a talented 17- or 18-year-old, but then you’re still taking a risk, because you don’t know if he’ll perform well as Isak’s backup. Either way, it’s a difficult decision for Liverpool, but they’ll have to sign someone.”

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A valid suggestion by Cole, but hard to see it happening

We can certainly see the logic in Cole’s suggestion – the Reds haven’t had much in the way of centre-forward depth this season and are another Isak injury away from having to deploy someone who isn’t a natural striker at the apex of our attack.

Lewandowski is set to become a free agent in the summer, and given his incredible scoring return throughout his distinguished career at the highest level in Europe (716 goals between club and country), he could make a massive different as a short-term addition.

Games Goals Bayern Munich 375 344 Barcelona 187 118 Borussia Dortmund 187 103 Lech Poznan 82 41 Znicz Pruszkow 32 21 Poland 165 89 TOTAL 1,048 716

However, realistically it’s difficult to see it happening, as FSG tend to favour long-term potential over a short-term impact, and they’re likely to baulk at forking out £350,000 per week for a player who turns 38 in August (that’s what the Poland international earns before bonuses).

It seems more likely that Liverpool will bank on Isak remaining fit for the final few weeks of this season and having a more settled summer than last year (although he’ll be playing in the World Cup), before then being ready to truly take flight at Anfield in 2026/27.

The idea of bringing in Lewandowski on even a 12-month contract is an intriguing one, for sure, but we can’t imagine the prolific Polish marksman pulling on the famous red shirt in the twilight of his career.