Report: Liverpool scouts watching South American prodigy with strong echoes of Szoboszlai

(Photos by Kate McShane and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool scouts are reportedly watching a highly coveted South American starlet who’s already exhibiting strong echoes of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The CONMEBOL under-17 championship reaches its conclusion this weekend, with Argentina playing Colombia in the final, and a player from the latter nation has emerged as one of the stars of the tournament.

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Liverpool scouts watching Samuel Martinez

As reported by Ben Jacobs for GIVEMESPORT, the Reds – along with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica – have dispatched scouts to keep tabs on playmaker Samuel Martinez, who’s believed to be keen on a move to Europe.

The 17-year-old is decribed as ‘technically gifted’ and has stood out for his ‘strong technical quality, tactical intelligence and long-range shooting’, in addition to his dribbling ability, and Liverpool could potentially snap him up on a free transfer.

His contract at Atletico Nacional is thought to have expired, although a degree of negotiation with the Colombian club would still be required in order to agree exit terms between the relevant parties.

Martinez has yet to score at the South American U-17 Championship, although he claimed an assist in each of his country’s wins over Paraguay and Brazil this week.

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Could Martinez be Liverpool’s next Szoboszlai?

A technically brilliant midfielder who can play as a number 8 or 10 and packs a powerful shot, the teenage Colombian would appear to share quite a few traits with current Liverpool star Szoboszlai, who we’ve seen striking a few thunderbolt free kicks this season.

The Hungary captain has been a rare positive in a dismal campaign for the Reds, with Vladimir Smicer hailing him as a ‘complete player‘, and he’s certainly a superb role model for up-and-coming prospects in his position to try and emulate.

If Colombia win the final on Sunday night and Martinez plays a starring role, those clubs who are already believed to be watching him could engage in quite the charm offensive to try and grant him his wish of a move to Europe once he turns 18 next year.

His name could be one to keep an eye out for among Liverpool fans in the coming months.