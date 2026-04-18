‘Not on the bench’ – Slot delivers honest injury update

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The harsh reality of our season has often been shaped by injuries, and the situation surrounding Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns is another example of how setbacks have disrupted momentum at key moments.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Heading into the Merseyside derby, Arne Slot has now provided clarity on the 20-year-old’s situation, and it’s not the update many would have hoped for.

Slot confirms Danns not ready for first-team return

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com in his pre-Everton press conference, the Dutchman outlined exactly where the young striker currently stands after a long spell out.

“The good thing for him is that he’s been out for such a long time and he’s now getting back with the U21s, getting some playing time.”

That is at least a positive step forward, especially given how little football the England youth international has managed this season, but the Liverpool boss made it clear that there is still a significant gap between youth minutes and senior involvement.

“But I think there’s still a lot of steps to be made if you’ve not even played 90 minutes [for] the U21s, let alone then play a Premier League game.”

For us, that underlines just how carefully the club are managing his recovery, particularly after such a frustrating run of injuries.

Long road back for Danns after cruel injury setbacks

Slot also highlighted the effort Danns has put in behind the scenes, something supporters don’t always see during long rehabilitation periods.

“But the first thing that comes to my mind is that he’s worked so hard – I know this because I’ve seen him around over here a lot – to be where he is now and he’s also been so unlucky to be out for such a long time.”

That comment reflects the wider feeling around the academy graduate, who has suffered repeated setbacks just as he looked to build momentum, including another hamstring issue shortly after his return for the U21s.

Our head coach then delivered the key update ahead of Sunday’s clash with Everton.

“I really like him to be back but the reality is that he’s not on the bench for us this weekend.”

That means we’ll have to continue without the young forward for now, with the focus instead on easing him back into full fitness with U21 boss Rob Page confirming he is back on the grass.

Given how limited his involvement has been this season, with just one brief appearance in September, patience remains crucial, because if we manage his recovery properly, Danns could still have an important role to play in the future.