Quansah says Liverpool exit helped him ‘love football again’

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

It’s not always easy to walk away from Liverpool, but Jarell Quansah has now opened up on how that decision has helped him rediscover his love for the game.

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The academy graduate made the switch to Bayer Leverkusen last summer in search of regular football, and his early reflections suggest it has been exactly the move he needed at this stage of his career.

Quansah thriving with regular football in Germany

Speaking to Bundesliga, the Warrington-born defender admitted that playing consistently has had a huge impact on both his development and enjoyment.

“I’ve really loved it, to be honest. It’s been refreshing for me. I’ve started loving football again.”

That’s a telling line from a player who spent much of his time with us as a squad option, often struggling to nail down consistent minutes despite showing clear potential.

“Being able to play week in, week out against some of the best teams in the world… I’ve really enjoyed it so far, but it’s not over yet.”

From our perspective, it underlines why the decision to let him go made sense, especially when you consider how difficult it is for young defenders to break into a settled backline at Liverpool.

Liverpool exit not easy but long-term plan remains

Quansah also admitted that leaving Anfield after 17 years wasn’t straightforward, even if the move has ultimately benefited him.

“It’s never easy moving to a different country… coming from the pressure of being at Liverpool, it’s not easy to come away from such a big club.”

That emotional connection shouldn’t be overlooked, particularly given his journey through the academy system and the expectations that come with it.

Importantly, we still retain some control over his future, with Fabrizio Romano confirming a buy-back clause as part of the deal, while Sami Hyypia has already suggested that regular football could turn him into a completely different player.

That context matters, because if the 23-year-old continues on this trajectory, this could end up being a smart long-term play from Liverpool rather than a permanent goodbye.

For now, though, it’s clear that Quansah is exactly where he needs to be, playing regularly, enjoying his football again, and building the kind of experience that could one day bring him back to Anfield as a far more complete defender.