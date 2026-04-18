Wayne Rooney says Liverpool have ‘lost’ key trait this season

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The gap between what we were and what we are now has become a major talking point, with Liverpool heading into a defining period of the season after another setback in Europe.

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That’s exactly what Wayne Rooney has focused on, with the former Manchester United forward highlighting what he believes we’re lacking compared to previous Liverpool sides.

Rooney says Liverpool have lost key intensity

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show via BBC Sport, the ex-England captain pointed to the absence of a key pressing identity that once made Anfield such a difficult place for opponents.

“I think some of the players they lost, with [Diogo] Jota, it was such a sad loss to everyone.

“[Luis] Diaz, even [Darwin] Nunez was a nuisance and he wasn’t great. When you go to Anfield, you used to have it with Stevie [Gerrard], with Dirk Kuyt, they used to press you aggressively.

“I think that’s what Nunez and Diaz did. They’ve lost that a little bit.”

That observation speaks directly to what we’ve seen recently, because while there have been spells of control under Arne Slot, the relentless intensity that defined us for years hasn’t always been there.

Van Dijk concern highlights defensive issue

Rooney didn’t stop at the forward line either, turning his attention to the backline and the burden now placed on Virgil van Dijk.

“I think Van Dijk needs help as well, where Van Dijk’s been the one to help his other centre-backs over his career at Liverpool. It’s probably the first time where he’s needed help from those around him.”

That’s a striking point, especially when you consider how dominant the Dutchman has been for us historically, acting as the organiser and safety net for others.

The 40-year-old Rooney then linked that issue to the changes around him, particularly at full-back, where consistency has been lacking this season.

“And then the full-backs changing with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and [Andy] Robertson not playing. Now all of a sudden he’s looking around the whole backline thinking, ‘I need some help here’.”

Those comments tie into a wider picture ahead of this weekend’s massive game, with Opta’s supercomputer suggesting the derby is finely balanced and Paul Merson also predicting a draw, reflecting how uncertain things feel around us right now.

From our perspective, it underlines the challenge ahead, because if we are to secure a top-five finish, rediscovering that intensity and defensive stability Rooney referenced isn’t just important, it’s essential.