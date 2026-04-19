‘Not sure he’s ready’ – Jamie Carragher questions Liverpool team selection for Merseyside derby

Image via Sky Sports

Jamie Carragher was surprised with one particular inclusion in the Liverpool starting XI to face Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds’ line-up for the first Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium shows four changes from the side which began the 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, with Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones all coming into the team.

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The serious injury to Hugo Ekitike has seen Alexander Isak keep his place at centre-forward, with the Swedish striker substituted at half-time last Tuesday as he continues to build up his sharpness after nearly four months out with a broken leg.

Carragher questions Isak inclusion against Everton

Shortly after the Liverpool starting XI was confirmed, Carragher seemed surprised at the 26-year-old’s inclusion in the team to face Everton, fearing that the Reds’ record signing could struggle to cope with the physicality of Toffees centre-back duo Jarrad Branthwaite and James Tarkowski.

The pundit said on Sky Sports: “I wasn’t sure Isak would be playing. He found it really tough in the first 45 minutes against PSG. Gakpo came on and played really well at centre-forward.

“There was part of me coming here today wondering whether he’d play a centre-forward, or maybe play Szoboszlai and Wirtz as two no.10s.

“Branthwaite and Tarkowski will want that physical battle, and I’m not sure Isak’s ready for that physical battle. It certainly didn’t look like it against PSG. It wouldn’t be the team I’d have picked, but that’s why I’m here and he’s Liverpool manager!”

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Isak could do with a big performance today

Although Slot’s hand was significantly forced by the injury to Ekitike, it’s still a substantial show of faith in Isak to start him in a Merseyside derby against two robust centre-backs for Everton, especially when the £125m striker is still working his way back to peak fitness.

The 26-year-old’s performance against PSG was labelled ‘nonexistent‘ by Stephen Warnock, and the ex-Newcastle man will need to show a lot more today than he did last Tuesday when he managed only five touches of the ball in 45 minutes on the pitch.

The Liverpool head coach said in the lead-up to this game that our number 9 is still not ready to play a full 90 minutes, so it’s likely that Gakpo will move into centre-forward at some stage, with Federico Chiesa and/or Rio Ngumoha being sprung from the bench.

Today will be a huge test for Isak, but it’s only by getting game-time on the pitch that he’ll rediscover the sharpness and scoring touch which convinced the Anfield hiearchy to make him the Reds’ record signing last year.

The Sweden international is still awaiting a standout ‘moment’ in an LFC shirt – this afternoon would be an ideal occasion to scratch that particular itch!