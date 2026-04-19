Liverpool team news v Everton: Salah recalled, Slot makes massive right-back call among 4 changes

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Hill Dickinson Stadium hosts a Merseyside derby for the first time on Sunday afternoon as Liverpool make the trip across the city to take on Everton, with more than just local bragging rights at stake.

Chelsea’s defeat to Manchester United on Saturday night means that Arne Slot’s side could move seven points clear of the chasing pack for the fifth and final Champions League berth with a win today, although the Toffees go into the game in a rich vein of form at their new home.

The Reds’ attacking options have been dented by the serious Achilles injury that Hugo Ekitike suffered in the midweek defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and the outgoing Premier League champions will also be without Joe Gomez for this afternoon’s fixture.

The Frenchman’s major setback will increase Liverpool’s dependency on Alexander Isak to stay fit, with our club-record signing not long back from his own lengthy layoff.

Slot has now named his starting XI for the Reds’ first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium – let’s see who’s included.

Liverpool starting XI to face Everton

The Liverpool line-up shows four changes in personnel from the team which began the 2-0 loss to PSG last Tuesday.

Giorgi Mamardashvili continues in goal behind the familiar centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, but there are changes in both full-back positions. Andy Robertson comes in for Milos Kerkez on the left, with Curtis Jones set to be deployed on the other flank.

Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai are partnered in midfield again, and there are recalls for Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo as Ekitike is sidelined for the foreseeable and Alexis Mac Allister drops to the bench. Isak again leads the line up front, with Florian Wirtz set to play in the number 10 role.

A threadbare subs’ bench has just eight names, including fourth-choice goalkeeper Armin Pecsi and teenage duo Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: