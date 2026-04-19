Steve Nicol names who he thinks will be next Liverpool manager, and who’d be a solid alternative

Image via ESPN FC

Steve Nicol has named who he thinks is likely to be the next Liverpool manager if FSG were to sack Arne Slot, along with citing an alternative candidate he’d welcome in the job.

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The Dutchman has come under ever-intensifying scrutiny during a wretched season at Anfield, with Danny Murphy calling for a change in the dugout, and several names have already been mentioned as potential successors.

The most prominent of those has been Xabi Alonso, given his previous ties with the club and his immediate availability, while Andoni Iraola has reportedly impressed the LFC hierarchy with his work at Bournemouth, who he’s leaving at the end of this campaign.

Nicol makes Liverpool manager prediction

Nicol was asked on ESPN FC whether he’d persevere with Slot or hire either of the aforementioned Spaniards at Liverpool for next season.

He answered: “I like Iraola. I like the way his Bournemouth play the game. Under normal circumstances I would’ve said Alonso, but he absolutely bombed at Real Madrid and you have to take that into consideration.

“However, if Arne Slot is not going to be there at the start of the season, I don’t see how FSG don’t go with Alonso. I’m going to go Alonso I think, ultimately.

“If something happened with Alonso and he didn’t want it, or they weren’t keen with what happened at Real Madrid, I’d have absolutely no problem with Andoni Iraola next season.”

Do Liverpool stick with Slot, or make a move for Alonso or Iraola?

If Liverpool are on the lookout for a new manager over the summer, Alonso would appear to be the outstanding candidate, given his existing connection with the Reds from his playing days and his exceptional work in winning an unbeaten German double with Bayer Leverkusen two years ago.

Nicol mentioned the 44-year-old’s brief and unhappy stint at Real Madrid earlier this season, but that owes more to the hideously demanding circumstances of working at the Bernabeu than any major failings on the Spaniard’s part.

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Iraola is also marking himself out as a legitimate candidate for a job at an ‘elite’ club with his work at Bournemouth, who as of Sunday morning sit just four points off the Champions League positions in the Premier League, a remarkable feat given how their budget compares to other top-flight outfits.

Furthermore, as football data writer Thom Harris outlined for The Athletic, the Cherries boss is renowned for an aggressive, high-pressing tactical approach which is reminiscent of what Jurgen Klopp implemented with huge success at Liverpool.

For the time being, the debate as to who takes over in the dugout would appear to be moot, with David Ornstein reporting in recent days that FSG intend to keep faith in Slot even if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Should that stance change and they decide to dismiss the 47-year-old, though, either Alonso or Iraola would appear to be solid options (unless they’re hired by other clubs in the meantime).