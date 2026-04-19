Transfer insider names 5 Liverpool players who could follow Salah and Robertson out of Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One transfer insider has claimed that there could be a major exodus of players from Liverpool for the second summer in a row.

Numerous members of Arne Slot’s Premier League-winning squad from last season departed within four months of that triumph, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez among those to move on from Anfield permanently.

We already know that Mo Salah and Andy Robertson will bid an emotional farewell at home to Brentford in five weeks’ time, and it seems highly unlikely that several of their teammates could join them in the departures lounge.

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Five Liverpool players face ‘uncertain’ futures at Anfield

Transfer reporter Pete O’Rourke named five Liverpool players who face uncertain futures and could plausibly leave the club during the summer.

He said on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider: “It was probably not what Liverpool fans wanted to hear after going out of the Champions League to PSG, but we know last season there was a big overhaul of players at Anfield with big-name signings coming in, and players were sacrificed to help fund that.

“It’s probably going to be a similar case this year, and I’m sure there’s a few players who will be moving on. Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson will be leaving on free transfers, and that makes a big saving on the wages with both of those players moving on.

“There’ll be question marks over the future of Federico Chiesa, who’s failed to have an impact really at Anfield. Then there’s Harvey Elliott, Alexis Mac Allister, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones. There’s uncertainty about a few players in that Liverpool squad.

“Obviously they won’t be spending as much as they did last summer in the window, but with players leaving, Salah, Robertson and others expected to follow, they’re going to have to be replaced.”

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How many of those five are likely to leave Liverpool this year?

Of the five prospective exits that O’Rourke cited, which of those players are most likely to move on from Liverpool in the summer?

It seems almost certain that Elliott will depart permanently if a decent offer arrives at Anfield, with the 23-year-old enduring a wasted loan spell at Aston Villa and seemingly unwanted by Slot. The same could be said of Chiesa, who’s continued to be left relying almost exclusively on cameo appearances off the bench this season.

Gomez apparently came close to leaving in the past two transfer windows and could plausibly seek a fresh challenge elsewhere after more than a decade on Merseyside, and LFC could be prepared to entertain offers for a player who turns 29 next month and is coming into the final year of his contract.

Mac Allister and Jones have been cited elsewhere as possible exits in the summer, with the Argentine’s performance levels declining this season and the Scouser still unable to nail down a fixed starting berth. However, we’d imagine that it’d take a near-irresistible bid for either midfielder to be sold this year.

It seems inevitable that a few of the current Liverpool squad will depart in the coming months, but the Anfield hierarchy must be careful not to leave Slot (or a potential successor in the dugout) with a worryingly thin pick of players for the 2026/27 campaign.