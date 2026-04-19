‘So important for us’ – Virgil van Dijk lauds ‘outstanding teammate’ after Merseyside derby win

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk was keen to praise one ‘outstanding’ Liverpool teammate after the Reds’ dramatic victory in the Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon.

The Dutch defender is the headline act from his club’s first visit to the Hill Dickinson Stadium after he netted the winning goal in the 10th minute of stoppage time to greatly enhance our chances of Champions League qualification.

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LFC’s first derby at Everton’s new home ground is also Mo Salah’s last appearance against our local rivals, with the Egyptian departing at the end of this season, and he marked the occasion with the opening goal in the first half after a superb assist from Cody Gakpo.

It took him to 257 goals in a Liverpool shirt, and as he and Van Dijk spoke to Sky Sports after full-time, the skipper was keen to heap heartfelt praise on his long-time teammate.

Van Dijk heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ Salah

The 34-year-old said of Salah: “There will be a lot of words coming out of my mouth in the next couple of weeks about him, but he’s so important for us, on and off the pitch.

“The appreciation sometimes come when players are gone but we appreciate him so much. He’s an outstanding teammate to have. We’ve been through everything together, high and lows. He will still be important for the last five games we have to play.

“It will be emotional for him and his family for sure, but us as well because he means a lot to me, to the team and the fans, of course; but first, we still have a job to do. He knows it; that’s the main focus.”

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Van Dijk’s comments are spot-on

These words were typical of Van Dijk – keen to show his appreciation for a fellow Liverpool legend in Salah, but also to remind him (and everyone else) that the Reds still have a vital mission to complete in the final five weeks of the season.

With Champions League qualification still to be secured, our upcoming fixtures won’t be treated as a mere celebratory tour for the 33-year-old. That moment will come at Anfield on the final day of the season after out match against Brentford.

Thanks to the goals from the two long-serving stalwarts today, though, LFC now have a seven-point cushion over their nearest pursuers for a top-flight finish, and nine points from the next five games will guarantee our place in Europe’s primary club competition for 2026/27.

The best parting gift that Salah could give to the fans who love him so much would be one final burst of goalscoring form to propel Liverpool into the Champions League once again for next season, and he’s now netted in consecutive top-flight games (and wins) for the Reds.

The appreciation from Van Dijk towards the Egyptian King will be shared by every single Kopite throughout the globe.