Watch what Konate forced Andy Robertson to do immediately after FT in Everton v Liverpool

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson played his final Merseyside derby for Liverpool, helping the Reds secure a 2-1 win against Everton.

The Scotland international is due to depart Anfield at the end of the season when his contract expires.

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It’s believed that Tottenham are first in line to pick up the veteran left-back on a free transfer, presuming they manage to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Andy Robertson says an early goodbye to Liverpool fans

There’ll be plenty of opportunities for both Robertson and Mo Salah to share heartfelt goodbyes with the Anfield faithful ahead of the summer.

Of course, in a tie of such significance, you can understand why both would be more than happy to soak up the adulation from their adoring fans

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The Scot, however, required a little bit more in the way of persuading to take a moment entirely to himself!

With some forceful encouragement from Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones, the 32-year-old was shoved to the front of the queue to take some well-earned applause from our travelling Reds.

How did Robertson get on against Everton?

While we appreciate the time may be right for the fullback to move on to pastures new, there’s no telling that Liverpool will miss Robertson next season.

The ex-Hull City defender has given everything to the shirt, playing a vital role in both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot’s title-winning sides.

He was quietly impressive yet again at the Hill Dickinson, registering a 7.2/10 rating (according to Fotmob) after Slot favoured him over Milos Kerkez in the starting-XI.

Andy Robertson stats vs Everton 50 touches 1 chance created 3 defensive contributions 2 clearances 3 recoveries 2/2 ground duels won

* Andy Robertson’s stats vs Everton in the Premier League (Fotmob)

Ultimately, we’d have much preferred to see Andy Robertson handed another year on his contract to remain as a valuable squad player.

But we can appreciate that he wants to enjoy regular minutes in the Premier League for a little while longer.

We’re going to miss him.